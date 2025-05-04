Watch: Teacher Ambushed by Jealous Colleague, Bludgeoned Over the Head with Massive Wrench

A shocking act of violence unfolded at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Comprehensive in Aberavon, Neath Port Talbot, Wales, when a head teacher attacked his deputy with a wrench, apparently driven by a love triangle and fueled by jealousy.

On March 5, Anthony Felton, 54, ambushed Richard Pyke, 51, striking him multiple times with a large wrench in a brutal assault that was captured on security footage, as reported by the BBC.

The chilling video, which quickly went viral on social media, shows Felton entering Pyke’s office as another colleague exits, then launching his attack while Pyke sits unsuspectingly at his desk.

You can watch the CCTV footage for yourself below:

WARNING: The following video includes violence and may be unsettling to some viewers.

⚠️ *Rhybudd: Gall cynnwys y fideo beri gofid.* Dyma’r foment yr ymosododd y Prifathro Anthony Felton ar gydweithiwr yn Ysgol Gatholig Sant Ioan ym mis Mawrth eleni. Cafodd ei ddedfrydu i ddwy flynedd a phedwar mis yn y carchar yn Llys y Goron Abertawe ddydd Gwener. pic.twitter.com/iYw2jiZuJa — Newyddion S4C (@NewyddionS4C) April 25, 2025



The footage, timestamped at roughly 9:43 a.m. local time, reveals Felton swinging the wrench at Pyke’s head, delivering a series of blows as Pyke falls to the floor, desperately kicking to fend off further strikes.

Felton, who had been head teacher at St. Joseph’s for years, was ultimately sentenced to two years and four months in prison, according to The Independent.

He admitted to attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

The attack stemmed from “overwhelming sexual jealousy,” as noted by People, with Felton fixated on a younger female teacher he believed was involved with Pyke.

Felton’s obsession turned violent after he learned of the alleged relationship, though the female teacher’s identity has not been disclosed.

Felton sent an email to staff, reported by the BBC, apologizing for the “problems and distress” his actions would cause.

In the email, he also claimed the female teacher had “slept her way to the top,” a bitter accusation that underscored his spiraling resentment.

Pyke, a long-time colleague and friend of Felton’s, suffered non-life-threatening head injuries and was discharged from the hospital.

In a victim impact statement read in court, Pyke expressed the betrayal he felt, noting “we were trusted colleagues.”

A separate colleague reportedly intervened, stopping the violence.

Felton was sentenced by Judge Paul Thomas KC, who called the situation “entirely without precedent.”

The security footage, which has since circulated widely online, offers a stark glimpse into the chaos of that morning, showing a workplace turned into a crime scene in seconds.

