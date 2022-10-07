Watch: Teachers Told to Pack Up After Viral Video Exposes Them Intentionally Terrorizing Children

Several workers have been fired after a video circulated on social media of two adults scaring children at a Mississippi daycare.

The incident took place at the Lil’ Blessings Daycare and Learning Center in Hamilton, Mississippi, according to WCBI-TV.

The video shows adults in masks screaming at the children and asking them if they have been bad.

At various times in the video, children run to get away, scream, or try to hide under a table.

“We thought we knew these people, we’re from here. I cannot communicate the words how I feel. I’m devastated for my baby,” Alissa Hays, the mother of one child in the video. She and her husband have since taken the child out of the daycare.

“For this to happen was actually shocking on top of very angry. When something like that happens to your kid there are a lot of thoughts that run through your head,” Keegan Hays, her husband, said.

He said his initial questions to the daycare were met with indifference.

WCBI posted a screenshot of a statement from the daycare saying, “the director was not aware that this happened but when it was made public the situation was taken care of people were fired. The director notified MSDH.”

WTVA-TV reported that four adults were fired as a result of the incident.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

“I understand people want retaliation or retribution or whatever they want. Justice is really what they want. Not to do anything irrational and to take matters into their hands and go after some of these young people or whatever who they know is involved or the owner of the business that’s gonna get them in trouble, ” Sheriff Kevin Crook said.

In a post on Facebook, Jennifer Kalya Newman said she was the source of the video.

“A couple of weeks ago some girls at the daycare bought Halloween masks to scare the kids, they did it and I never got it on video. The kids were terrified but I knew if I told the owner it would be a slap on the wrist for them as I’ve complained about other things in the past and nothing got done,” she wrote.

“When I heard she was going to do it again, I recorded to get the proof and then the video was sent to parents to show them how their child was being treated,” she said, adding that it was the only way she knew of to expose what was taking place.

A representative for the Mississippi State Department of Health said the incident was under investigation.

