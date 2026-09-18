Watch: Teary Dem in Squad Car Asks God to Deliver Her from DUI Arrest - Apparently Doesn't Know Her Party Officially Booted God in 2012

Washington State House candidate Krista Perez found God in the back of a police cruiser.

The Democratic candidate for Washington’s 29th Legislative District is on body camera video sobbing and praying after a DUI arrest, Seattle Red reported.

She had already told the officer she drank wine. She rated herself a four out of 10 on the sober-to-drunk scale.

She said she did not understand the tests. She asked to go home.

Then the doors locked and the theology started.

Perez, 40, finished first in the August primary and faces incumbent Rep. Melanie Morgan, a fellow Democrat, in November.

Police said her Silverado hit a parked car after midnight Aug. 11 and set off a chain collision that damaged five vehicles.

Would it be fair to say that most of today’s Democratic Party actively dislikes the idea of God? Yes No

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She denied at first that she had been in a wreck. Airbags and a row of crumpled cars disagreed.

Prosecutors charged with DUI and a refusal enhancement after she failed to give a usable breath sample at headquarters, Seattle Red said.

None of that is funny if anyone was hurt. The prayer is the political joke.

This is the party that spent the 2012 convention trying to drop God from the platform, then jammed the word back in on a voice vote that did not sound like two-thirds of anything.

Delegates booed the restoration. The chair declared it passed anyway.

Now, 14 years later, a wine-mom nominee is asking the same God for a ride home from a DUI.

Self-respecting Democrats, we are told, do not do “Christian nationalist” stuff such as petitioning the Creator. Except when the cuffs click.

She is the composite: one glass led to a fourth, then confusion, then tears. The platform can sneer at church and God, but a squad car can be an altar in a pinch.

Charges are not a conviction. The video is not a platform plank.

It is a reminder.

When the lights hit the cage, even the people who vote to write God out of the document still want Him on the other end of the call to help.

“I just had some wine while I was there,” Perez told the police officer.

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