Watch: Ted Cruz Expertly Turns the Tables After Debate Opponent Calls Him a 'Threat to Democracy'

Establishment Democrats support open borders, endless wars, censorship, medical mandates, political persecution, child mutilation and other totalitarian horrors.

Thus, when they pose as your moral superiors, you have many ways to expose their hypocrisy.

For instance, during a debate on Tuesday, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas gave as good as he got when his smug opponent in that state’s U.S. Senate race, Democratic Rep. Colin Allred of Texas, labeled him a “threat to democracy.”

Allred, of course, referred to the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2021. Remarkably, the debate’s moderators devoted an entire segment to that incident, which has raised credible suspicions of federal entrapment.

At first, Cruz made a fairly milquetoast comment about how much he supports law enforcement. The senator, however, did not answer the moderator’s question about former President Donald Trump’s pledge to considering pardoning the Jan. 6 political prisoners — the moderator called them “rioters,” but they are, in fact, political prisoners of a diabolical regime.

Thus, when Cruz finished speaking, Allred pounced.

“Well, that was really something. I have to say, you can’t be for the mob on Jan. 6 and for the officers. You can’t,” Allred said, shifting into that tone of severity Democrats adopt when lecturing their opponents about the phony “insurrection.”

“And it’s not funny,” the congressman added after Cruz snickered.

Then came Allred’s chance to pose as his opponent’s moral superior.

Will Ted Cruz win re-election? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1291 Votes) No: 1% (13 Votes)

“Cause you’re a threat to democracy,” the congressman hissed.

From there, Allred launched into a tedious recounting of his whereabouts that day, complete with exaggerated recollections of supposed fear.

When he finally had a chance to speak again, Cruz took direct aim at the smug, hypocritical congressman.

“You know, the far left, they’re so angry right now. There’s so much hatred,” the senator began, rightly painting his opponent as unhinged.

Rather than launch a personal attack, however, Cruz shifted to substance.

“You know, Congressman Allred just snarled at me, ‘You’re a threat to democracy.’ Now let me be clear. I don’t know Congressman Allred. And I have no animus for him personally. But I do know his voting record,” the senator continued.

That brilliant move gave Cruz his choice of any number of Democratic policies that actually threaten democracy. He chose open borders and election integrity.

“His voting record is radical and extreme. And you want to talk about threats to democracy? Let’s take a vote that just happened a few weeks ago on the floor of the House, the SAVE Act,” the senator added.

Cruz then explained that Allred voted against a bill that would have required proof of American citizenship from anyone who wanted to register to vote.

Readers may watch the entire segment in the YouTube video below. Allred’s “threat to democracy” comments began around the 1:57 mark.

On the whole, one wonders why Democrats still seem to regard Jan. 6 as a winning issue.

Perhaps their metabolic urge to engage in moral preening helps explain it. Or, perhaps they simply live in an echo chamber where everyone expects everyone else not only to believe the establishment narrative about the Capitol incursion but to feign horror over it.

Nearly four years later, however, many Americans have already made up their minds about what happened that day.

In fact, in a June 2023 Rasmussen poll posted to the social media platform X, nearly two-thirds of respondents found it either “very” or “somewhat” likely that federal agents helped trigger that so-called “insurrection.”

By contrast, “Only 1/4 of American voters now think feds DID NOT provoke the Jan 6th riot,” Rasmussen Reports posted.

ICYMI – The release of Capitol Riot videos to @TuckerCalrson had a major impact. Only 1/4 of American voters now think feds DID NOT provoke the Jan 6th riot. Full Analysis:https://t.co/JL8OVeFgCE https://t.co/N9iB7ZI1sk pic.twitter.com/5gOxnY9TwQ — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) June 6, 2023

In other words, the electorate does not believe the establishment’s lies.

Cruz, therefore, had no reason to adopt a defensive posture. So he did not.

Instead, he used the Democrats’ “threat to democracy” nonsense against Allred, and it landed.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.