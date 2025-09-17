Watch: Ted Cruz Refuses to Let Kaitlan Collins Off the Hook After She Tries to Muddy the Waters on Kirk Assassination

There’s nothing funny about the political murders, but Sen. Ted Cruz just turned CNN’s Kaitlan Collins into comic relief.

During a clash Tuesday night on CNN’s “The Source,” Collins tried to claim, laughably, that authorities don’t yet have a “motive” for last week’s assassination of conservative organizer Charlie Kirk.

And Cruz actually chuckled.

Check it out here. The whole interview is just over five minutes, but it’s well worth watching:

WATCH: CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on the Charlie Kirk assassination: “We don’t have a motive yet. We don’t know yet. We’re waiting…” Sen. Ted Cruz: “Of course we know. Come one. ‘We don’t have a motive yet. We know we don’t have a motive yet.’ Really, that’s CNN’s position? He… pic.twitter.com/n2ERQpoa73 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 17, 2025

“Come on, we don’t have a motive yet? Really?” Cruz asked, the incredulity evident in his voice. “That’s CNN’s position?”

“What you are saying is objectively false. And CNN should not be engaging in misinformation.”

Engaging in misinformation, of course, has pretty much been CNN’s brand for the past decade or so, whether it was constant attacks on President Donald Trump during his first term with the “Russia collusion” hoax or spewing nonsense about “mostly peaceful” riots burning down American cities.

But for Collins to claim — with a straight face — that the “motive” for the Kirk killing somehow remains a mystery took things to a new level, and Cruz wasn’t letting her off the hook for it.

As Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray made clear at a news conference Tuesday — hours before the Collins-Cruz clash — Tyler Robinson, the Kirk assassination suspect who is facing the death penalty for the crime, was known to be politically leftist and involved in a romantic relationship with a man who is “transitioning” to be a woman.

There’s not an honest, informed man or woman in America who is under any illusions about the motivation for the killing of Kirk on a college campus in Utah a week ago. (There might be uninformed ones, if they’re watching CNN.)

But “honest” obviously isn’t an adjective that covers CNN’s Kaitlin Collins — anymore than it does the rest of the network.

Once the cross-talk had died down, Collins finally got around to asking Cruz if he thought right-wing political violence deserved as much attention from investigators as violence from the left.

And his answer was classic, taking on not just CNN, but the whole leftist meda, too:

“Anyone engaged in acts of violence should be prosecuted and go to jail,” he said. “But I will say there has been an enormous amount — and CNN has been guilty of this — of both-sides-ism. Of saying, ‘Gosh, both sides are violent.’ …”

(At this point, Collins looked like her hemorrhoids were acting up again.)

“It is the left that overwhelmingly celebrates this. It is leftists that have been celebrating.”

Considering CNN’s paltry ratings, it’s doubtful that many Americans actually saw the exchange live. But there was plenty of commentary as the clip made the rounds on social media.

And for the vast majority, Collins didn’t come out well at all:

CNN’s Kaitlin Collins insists there’s “still no motive” in the Charlie Kirk assassination and Ted Cruz rips her to pieces. Authorities have literally said he was a left-wing activist who hated Charlie Kirk and released text messages to back it up. Absolute enemy of the… pic.twitter.com/XOIMjV6lMs — David Medina (@davidmedinapdx) September 17, 2025

pic.twitter.com/26n7FotWAC BOOM: @tedcruz wipes the floor with fake journalist @kaitlancollins: COLLINS: We don’t have a motive yet. We don’t know yet. We’re waiting. TED CRUZ: OF COURSE we know! Come ON.

‘We don’t have a motive.’ REALLY?! THAT’S CNN’s position?

He fired… — Kate (@kate_p45) September 17, 2025

Why is she lying? It not only makes her look foolish, but also evil. — Kay (@kayotickitchen) September 17, 2025



The saying, “It would be funny if it wasn’t so sad” is probably older than the Tower of Babel, but in Collins’ case it’s even worse.

Trying to muddy the waters around the Kirk assassination, with such willfully blind claims as “we don’t know the motive” or “conservatives are violent, too” is comically denying the reality of the times — that leftists not only are the prime perpetrators of political violence, but that they celebrate it, too.

Collins’ trying to pretend otherwise on Tuesday was so sad, so inane, that Ted Cruz could actually make it funny.

But it was worse than funny. And it was worse than sad.

It was pathetic.

