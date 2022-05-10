Food has gotten so expensive under the Biden administration that a Tennessee man brought the grocery store to his house by farming his own fish and growing his own vegetables.

“The price of food has gone to the point where you can’t afford to buy it,” Harvey Tallman of Athens told WBIR-TV in Knoxville on Sunday.

“It’s either put gas in the car or eat,” he said.

Because the price of fish has rocketed amid runaway inflation, Tallman put a 1,000-gallon water tank in his yard and stocked it with 100 bluegills.

He’s hoping the fish will grow to 3 pounds by September so they’ll be big enough to feed him and his wife.

“When you go to the store, check on the price of fish. It’s almost … $9 a pound,” Tallman said. “It’s ridiculous.”







He is also growing his own vegetables, including asparagus, tomatoes, broccoli and potatoes.

“I have been harvesting asparagus now for almost a month,” Tallman told WBIR. “When you’re really low on groceries, you’ve got fresh asparagus.”

To cope with the historic inflation, the Tennessee man went a step further by building his own beehive so he can raise bees to harvest honey and wax.

He’s also raising four chickens to provide him with eggs because they’re so expensive at the supermarket. “Eggs are going up to $3 a dozen or higher,” he said.

Tallman said he’s a survivalist who’s trying to remain as self-sufficient as possible in the event that all the power goes out in the United States.

While this dystopian scenario might’ve sounded improbable years ago, it’s a realistic prospect in today’s unstable geopolitical climate. According to U.S. intelligence agencies, there are escalating threats of foreign adversaries targeting U.S. power grids.

Tallman’s resourcefulness is admirable, but also a sad necessity for many Americans struggling with the alarming inflation that has become the hallmark of Joe Biden’s embattled presidency.

Homeless man scavenges for food in San Francisco, United States – the richest nation on the planet.pic.twitter.com/Zs93HjsNPp — The Poll Lady (@ThePollLady) May 5, 2022

Grocery prices are 10 percent higher in 2022 than they were in 2021, according to the Consumer Price Index published by the Economic Research Service, a division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

And prices will spiral even higher this year, according to the USDA.

When you examine the expected price spikes for 2022 by category, the numbers are terrifying:

• Wheat prices will spike 40 to 43 percent.

• Poultry prices are expected to surge 12 to 15 percent.

• Vegetable prices will rise 8 to 11 percent.

• Dairy prices are predicted to soar 10 to 13 percent.

We’re now 16 months into the disastrous Biden presidency and it has become clear that his policies are destructive and toxic.

Americans are seeing the biggest increase in food prices since 1981. 🐄 Beef 🔼16.2%

🐖 Pork 🔼 14%

🐓 Poultry 🔼 12.5%

🥚 Eggs 🔼11.4%

🐟 Fish and seafood🔼 10.4%

#Bidenflation — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) April 1, 2022

Tragically, unfettered inflation is hurting the middle class and low-income Americans the most — the very groups that Biden and the Democrats claim they champion.

Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida best summed up Biden’s dismal job performance when he remarked that the career politician “is incoherent and confused” and “has no plan” to rescue America from the ruins he engineered.

