Watch the Terrifying Moment MLB Bat Splinters, Breaks Through Umpire's Mask

 By Jack Davis  July 3, 2022 at 9:21am
In a freak incident, home plate umpire Nate Tomlinson was struck by a splintered bat during a recent game between the Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The incident took place with Mike Trout of the Angels at bat in the ninth inning on June 14 at Dodger Stadium.

Trout swung, and when his bat made contact with the ball, the bat splintered in two.

The splintered half flew backward at Tomlinson, striking him in the mask, according to SBNation.

Not just anywhere in the mask. The fragment with the jagged edge entered the eye slit of the umpire’s mask.

The injury initially caused concerns that Tomlinson had been struck in the eye or had suffered a concussion.

Is it time to use technology in place of umpires?

Trout did not dash to first base as he looked at what the splinter of his bat had done as Tomlinson fell to his knees upon impact.

The bloodied Major League Baseball umpire was given treatment at the scene, left the game and was taken to the hospital, but he ended up with a cut to his face, just above his eye and nose, in a far better outcome than initially feared.

Second-base umpire Laz Diaz took over behind the plate, according to USA Today.

“In the mask, the broken part of the bat, that was really scary,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after the game, according to Bleacher Report.

“I heard that it hit his nose, Nate. And so that’s, I guess, the best-case scenario. A very scary moment.”

As for Trout, he ended up reaching first on the play when the ball he hit could not be caught by Dodgers center fielder Gavin Lux.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation