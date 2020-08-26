In Kenosha, Wisconsin, a man was shot Sunday by police who were responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Graphic video of the incident appears to show Jacob Blake was reaching inside his vehicle at the time he was shot.

According to the Kenosha News, Blake was trying to break up a fight between two women; it’s not entirely clear why police were focusing on him, but witnesses said police tried to Taser him before the shooting occurred. Authorities did not initially say whether Blake had a weapon on or around his person, or why officers shot him, The Associated Press reported.

Clearly, then, the case presents a difficult issue. Some reports say that he was unarmed and that he wasn’t the subject of the dispute, but what we don’t know is why he was reaching inside his car — something that could have made police believe he was a threat.

Given the environment we live in, however, it’s unsurprising that Kenosha erupted in demonstrations. Why additional demonstrations erupted in Washington, D.C., is a more curious issue, but everything goes national nowadays, I suppose.

TRENDING: Herschel Walker's Son: If Kindergartners Can Obey Teachers, Grown Men Can Obey Police Officers

And, given the tenor of recent protests, of course it was racial agitation of the most dispiriting and inflammatory sort.

Take, for instance, a protest that took place Monday in D.C.’s Adams Morgan neighborhood, according to Washington Post reporter Fredrick Kunkle.

Apparently, a popular thing for protesters — and I use that word in the loosest of ways — in the District of Columbia to do was to insist that random people raise their fists in apparent solidarity with them.

When a woman sitting on a bench outside a restaurant refused to obey, they chanted, “White silence is violence! White silence is violence!” at her.

Except, in the time of COVID-19, they managed to do actual violence to her by screaming in her face:

But relax! They were screaming in her face using masks guys! That makes this intimidation totally OK.

It appears you didn’t notice, but the protesters there are all wearing masks. So please calm down. — StevyB (@StevyB) August 25, 2020

RELATED: Lutheran College Replaces Mike Pence as Commencement Speaker Amid Kenosha Rioting

I mean, except for the person who was screaming while pulling her own mask down:

Mask don’t work when you pull them down so you can scream in someone’s face more effectively. pic.twitter.com/DZfbFRHy8E — PieVold (@MyKyVol) August 25, 2020

Also, this tweet was mysteriously concealed behind Twitter’s censorship wall which hides posts with graphic or offensive content:

Thank you for your support of in-person voting while wearing masks — Reality Time (@RealityTimeUSA) August 25, 2020

Of course, that’s only problematic if you assume that screaming two inches from someone’s face with a mask (or without one, as the case may be) is a) less dangerous than in-person voting or b) an argument which reduces the need for mail-in voting.

In neither case is it offensive, however, but thanks for the effort.

Here’s another angle of the incident.

WARNING: Some of the following videos contain graphic language that some viewers will find offensive:

1) In a scene that played out several times Monday, a Black Lives Matter protest that began in Columbia Heights confronted White diners outside D.C. restaurants, chanting “White silence is violence!” and demanding White diners show their solidarity. #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/fJbPM76vb0 — Fredrick Kunkle WaPo (@KunkleFredrick) August 25, 2020

The woman on the bench, identified by Kunkle as Lauren B. Victor, told the reporter she felt coerced.

“I felt I was under attack,” Victor said.

5) “In the moment, it didn’t feel right,” Victor said, adding that she also could understand their anger. “I wasn’t actually frightened. I didn’t think they’d do anything to me,” she said. “I’m very much with them. I’ve been marching with them for weeks and weeks and weeks.” — Fredrick Kunkle WaPo (@KunkleFredrick) August 25, 2020

“In the moment, it didn’t feel right,” she added. “I wasn’t actually frightened. I didn’t think they’d do anything to me. … I’m very much with them. I’ve been marching with them for weeks and weeks and weeks.”

Meanwhile, here’s a child who did raise his fist as part of the protests. While there’s nothing in the video to say that these restaurant eaters were prompted to give the raised-fist salute, one can’t assume — from the half-hearted manner in which the man on the right gave the salute — that this was done in an unprompted manner.

It’s worth noting here that while Black Lives Matter hashtags were used throughout clips from the protests/demonstrations/riots by supporters of both sides, there was no evidence this had anything to do with Black Lives Matter except in the tangential way every demonstration since the death of George Floyd has something to do with Black Lives Matter.

Not that the two things are mutually exclusive, but it’s also worth pointing out that most of the demonstrators seen in the videos above were white.

Were these protesters in the wrong? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (713 Votes) 0% (1 Votes)

I merely note this because, given the racial makeup of the District of Columbia — where 46 percent of residents are black — and the number of white people we saw berating that woman on the bench (as well as an almost total paucity of persons of color I could notice), that’s an astounding statement as to who is coming out for these harassment sessions.

More evidence that this wasn’t done unprompted came from a clip widely publicized by blogger and Daily Wire podcaster/writer Matt Walsh. While it’s unclear from the video whether this came from Washington, D.C., or not, Breitbart reported the incident took place at Mezcalero Cocina Mexicana in D.C.’s Columbia Heights neighborhood.

BLM scumbags demand that diners at restaurant raise their fists for black power. Brave young couple retains dignity, refuses. Be that couple. Don’t be the embarrassing mustachioed coward to the right who has forfeited his dignity for all time. pic.twitter.com/9wmyAm7yJl — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 25, 2020

As you can see, the “mustachioed coward” to the right of the shot clearly didn’t want to be bothered. The couple to the left, however, wasn’t going to budge despite the fact that a woman (without a mask on, by the way) was yelling in the man’s face.

When he put his mask on (he was eating, he had an excuse not to have it on), one of the demonstrators yelled: “Put your mask on now, huh, motherf—er.” Another was seen giving the middle finger to the couple throughout the clip.

Yet another demonstrator, who must have been given the bullhorn because, among the protesters, he was the least prone to impetuously random acts of vulgarity, simply said: “That’s crazy. Wow. Racism. White supremacy.”

Actually, that was sane and gutsy, and Walsh wasn’t the only conservative commentator or politician to point this out:

Someone please find out for me who this couple is— I would like personally gift them with a vacation for two. Somewhere OUT of America. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 25, 2020

Black Lives Matter is a Hate Group. They demand compliance and loyalty, or they try and take it. The movement is not about free thought, it’s about dominance with force. #Resist #BLMDomesticTerrorists #BLMmarxists https://t.co/3qi8kuDobW — Vic DeGrammont for Congress FL-20 (@votedegrammont) August 25, 2020

Again, it’s worth noting none of these individuals were identifiably with Black Lives Matter or protesting in support of the movement. At least they managed to find some black individuals willing to scream at what appeared to be white people for this one, however.

It was beginning to look a bit bad, and I’m judging that by the skewed relative optics of protesters viciously haranguing other random people who refused to raise their fists when protesters told them to.

But these were peaceful protests, right? I mean, come on — these people had nothing to worry about.

This is just being inconvenienced by people exercising their First Amendment right to scream six inches from someone else’s face. Being able to complain about just that happening to you is white privilege, right?

But. They. Had. Insurance. [Insert string of clap emojis here.]

Was the shooting of Jacob Blake a tragedy that deserves a thorough investigation? Absolutely. I don’t know exactly what happened, although video footage seems to show there was a concatenation of mistakes that piled up on both sides of the equation.

There’s no doubt, however, as to which side was to blame in each of the videos of D.C. protesters demonstrating Blake’s shooting.

And yet, the most disheartening aspect of these videos won’t be the individuals screaming in people’s faces because they refused to raise a fist in support of their cause.

It’s the fact that there’ll be plenty of people who support what they’re doing.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.