Watch: Texans Phenom CJ Stroud Goes Viral with Spirit-Filled Message Following Comeback Win

If you are like me, after a long week of doom and gloom in the world, you look forward to watching some football on the weekend. For those few hours, the game takes your mind off the worries of the world. Unfortunately, that hasn’t always been the case over the last few years.

Does the NFL know that being an Arizona Cardinals fan is hard enough without being bombarded with political, racial and vaccine messages? The NFL’s most talked about player, Travis Kelce, isn’t talked about due to his performance on the field, but rather his relationship with singer Taylor Swift and his keen liking to his nickname of “Mr. Pfizer.”

Every once in a while though, some fans of the game are treated with a little glimmer of hope that the game has not been lost to bunch of progressive, out-of-touch superstars. Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud broke the mold.

If you didn’t catch it last Sunday, we don’t blame you. This isn’t something that ESPN would be broadcasting after it mocked Tim Tebow and Christianity out of the league.

First, C.J. Stroud led the Texans to a resounding comeback victory over the heavily favored Cincinnati Bengals.

Despite filling up the boxscore by going 23-39, throwing for over 350 yards and scoring a pair of touchdowns, Stroud was most impressive by his decision off the field.

Following the comeback victory, a reporter asked Stroud how he is able to handle all the chaos happening on the field. Stroud gave all the glory to God.







“For me, I mean, it’s a lot of prayer. A lot of just knowing that man, God wouldn’t put anything on me that I can’t handle,” Stroud explained.

Are you a fan of CJ Stroud? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“I don’t deserve His grace and His mercy, but He still gives it to me, and I love Him for that.”

“It’s not about me,” the quarterback proudly stated. “It’s about Him and His glory.”

Sure, it doesn’t seem like a lot that Stroud is giving credit to the almighty God to a room full of reporters probably unreceptive to the message anyway, but the video was seen thousands of times on the internet thanks to a viral post.

“I don’t deserve His grace and His mercy, but He still gives it to me and I love Him for that.” “It’s not about me, it’s about Him and His glory. So that’s where it comes from, God made me like that.” – CJ Stroud In a world full of Megan Rapinoe’s, be a CJ Stroud pic.twitter.com/WMvhYHiufd — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) November 13, 2023

Stroud followed the teachings of the Paul in the book of Romans and was unashamed in telling the Gospel. It was a breath of fresh air in a room that has been suffocated by players our kids should not be admiring.

As a result of Stroud’s unabashed declaration of God, hundreds of thousands of people got to hear about the loving grace of our Father. Who knows, maybe as a result of that speech, someone became more receptive to Jesus. That’s something that Heaven will celebrate harder than any come-from-behind victory.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.