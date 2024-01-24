Watch: Texas Defies Biden, Continues to Put Up Razor Wire and Barriers Despite SCOTUS Decision

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is a real problem for President Joe Biden and the Biden administration. Not only is he representing the people of the Lone Star State when they say they’ve had enough of the invasion occurring in their own backyard, he is representing the entire nation.

Someone finally had to stop it. It took a man in a wheelchair to stand up and do so.

Every state has now become a border state as so many of these criminals have spread throughout the United States. Abbott bused some to New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and other “sanctuary” cities. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida did the same.

But now these sanctuary cities are tapped out of room and resources. Even they are crying “enough.”

The Biden administration, however, keeps screaming “more,” choosing the illegal migrants over Americans. In October, Biden instructed U.S. Border Patrol to remove razor wire the Texas National Guard, under Abbott’s orders, had erected on the border with Mexico to keep out illegal immigrants.

The battle went to the courts.

On Monday, the Supreme Court reversed the appeals court decision and ruled in Biden’s favor. This means that U.S. Border Patrol can resume removing the razor wire.

The 5-4 decision had social media platforms abuzz, especially as Justice Amy Coney Barrett voted in favor of Biden, breaking from conservative Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh.

(Conservatives long ago learned not to expect much from Chief Justice John Roberts, but how can supporters of former President Donald Trump, who put Coney Barrett on the high court in October 2020, not see her as a traitor?)

I was among many wondering if Abbott would finally back down, although I suspected that he wouldn’t. Abbott proved my suspicions right through an announcement he shared on X following the Supreme Court ruling.

“This is not over. Texas’ razor wire is an effective deterrent to the illegal crossings Biden encourages. I will continue to defend Texas’ constitutional authority to secure the border and prevent the Biden Admin from destroying our property.”

This is not over. Texas’ razor wire is an effective deterrent to the illegal crossings Biden encourages. I will continue to defend Texas’ constitutional authority to secure the border and prevent the Biden Admin from destroying our property.https://t.co/pV7Cuq57d1 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 22, 2024

On Tuesday, Abbott resumed having the Texas National Guard install razor wire and videos showing the work in the progress are making their way around social media.

Journalist Charlotte Cuthbertson posted a video on X with the comment: “Today, Texas National Guard is busy putting up more razor wire and barriers at Shelby Park in Eagle Pass Texas”:

Today, Texas National Guard is busy putting up more razor wire and barriers at Shelby Park in Eagle Pass Texas. pic.twitter.com/9zzgn8BYOk — Charlotte Cuthbertson (@charlottecuthbo) January 23, 2024

Can you hear Americans scream “hooray” from every corner of our nation? I could.

Conservative commentator and activist Charlie Kirk, founder and president of Turning Point USA and host of “The Charlie Kirk Show” on the Salem Radio Network, shared his own thoughts on X, along with another video:

“NEW—The Texas National Guard responds to the Supreme Court’s order to remove the razor wire in Eagle Pass by installing even more. Governor Abbott has said ‘Texas will not back down’ as it defends its border. HOLD THE LINE TEXAS.”

NEW—The Texas National Guard responds to the Supreme Court’s order to remove the razor wire in Eagle Pass by installing even more. Governor Abbott has said “Texas will not back down” as it defends its border. HOLD THE LINE TEXAS. pic.twitter.com/gEDsuZbS7B — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 23, 2024

This is a brave move on the part of Governor Abbott. And undoubtedly, it will have a ripple effect, as Abbott’s courage will be mimicked by other state officials and definitely by Americans.

What Biden does next, in the opinion of many Americans, will reveal how far he is willing to go in provoking an outright confrontation with Texas — and conservative Americans in the rest of the country.

That remains to be seen. Right now, all eyes are on Abbott — the governor who’s standing up to the president.

