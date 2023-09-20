Watch: Thomas Massie Accuses Garland of Perjury After Confronting Him About Ray Epps Indictment

Rep. Thomas Massie blasted Joe Biden’s U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland Wednesday, accusing him of perjury for refusing to answer how many federal agents were embedded in the crowd of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters during the Jan. 6, 2021, incursion at the Capitol.

Massie also ridiculed the Department of Justice for its clearly corrupt sham indictment of Ray Epps, who is rumored to have been a federal plant in the crowd.

The Kentucky Republican took aim at Garland as the Biden AG was appearing before the House Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday.

Massie first told Garland that he was in “contempt of Congress” for giving vague answers or refusing to answer questions about an “ongoing investigation.”

“Aren’t you, in fact, in contempt of Congress when you us this answer?” Massie pointedly asked Garland during Wednesday’s hearing after showing a video of Garland saying he wouldn’t comment on the issue of plants in the J6 crowd. “This is an answer that is appropriate at a press conference, it’s not an answer that’s appropriate when we are asking questions. We are the committee that is responsible for your creation, for your existence of your department. You cannot continue to give us these answers.

“Aren’t you, in fact, in contempt of Congress when you refuse to answer?” Massie asked of Garland’s refusal to answer questions about Jan. 6.

In reply, Garland insisted again that the Constitution gives him the power to resist answering questions about “pending … and ongoing investigations.”

But Massie was undeterred.

“With all due respect to that,” Massie interjected, “Iran Contra [the 1980s investigation into the Reagan administration’s foreign policy] was an ongoing investigation, and that didn’t stop Congress from getting the answers. And you’re getting in the way of our Constitutional duty — you’re citing the Constitution, I’m going to cite it — it’s our Constitutional duty to do oversight.”

Should Merrick Garland be impeached? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (125 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Massie then went on to ask Garland how many feds had been embedded in the Jan. 6 crowd. But Garland claimed he had “no personal knowledge” of that topic and refused to give a substantive answer.

“How many agents or assets of the government were present on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6 and agitating in the crowd to go into the Capitol, and how many went into the Capitol? Can you answer that now?” Massie asked.

“I don’t know the answer to that question,” Garland replied.

This surprised Massie who shot back, “You don’t know how many there were, or there were none?” to which Garland reiterated that he does not know how many, or even whether there were any at all. “I think you may have just perjured yourself, that you don’t know if there were any,” Massie retorted.

“I have no personal knowledge about this matter,” Garland insisted.

MASSIE: “How many agents or assets of the government were present on January 5th and January 6th.. Can you answer that now?” GARLAND: “I don’t know the answer to that question.” MASSIE: “I think you may have just perjured yourself that you don’t know if there were any” pic.twitter.com/a04nkeBGm9 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 20, 2023

It has long been the suspicion of many that the FBI and other agencies had the crowd filled with federal agents who worked to entrap members of the crowd and lead them toward the breach of the Capitol building that day. And a man named Ray Epps has been a particular focus of that claim. Many have said he was a federal plant who was sent to stir the crowd to commit crimes. He is seen on a large number of videos, yelling to the crowd to enter the Capitol building and generally advocating for what the left claims are acts of “sedition” and “insurrection.”

Epps was just this week indicted on a misdemeanor charge for his part in the Jan. 6 incursion. But Massie slammed Garland for the recent sham indictment.

Not suspicious at all! Nearly 3 years after J6, Ray Epps is finally charged … with “disorderly conduct.” That’s right. The man who yelled for people to storm the Capitol, who was video taped mulitple times actually trying to incite a riot, somehow avoids seditious conspiracy… pic.twitter.com/gxGHcbiuOq — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 19, 2023

“By the way, that was in reference to Ray Epps, and yesterday you indicted him,” Massie explained. “Isn’t that a wonderful coincidence? On a misdemeanor! Meanwhile, you’re sending grandmas to prison, you’re putting people away for 20 years for merely filming. Some people weren’t even there, yet you’ve got the guy [Ray Epps] on video who’s saying ‘go into the Capitol’ and he’s directing people to the Capitol before the speech ends, and he’s at the site of the first breach. You’ve got all the goods on him, ten videos, and it’s an indictment for a misdemeanor?”

“The American public isn’t buying it,” Massie concluded with disgust.

MASSIE ON RAY EPPS: “Yesterday you indicted him.. Isn’t that a wonderful coincidence. On a misdemeanor. Meanwhile you’re sending grandmas to prison you’re putting away people for 20 years for filming. Some people weren’t there yet you have the guy on video, he’s saying ‘Go into… pic.twitter.com/zF3vKTr3Jm — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 20, 2023

The House Judiciary Committee is currently exploring the “weaponization” of the Justice Department, one of a number of House GOP investigations scrutinizing the corruption of the Biden administration.

Massie is 100 percent correct. While Biden’s corrupt DOJ is sending elderly women to prison for singing hymns outside an abortion clinic and putting people in prison for decades for a little non-violent but illegal sightseeing in the Capitol, the man seen on video apparently fomenting the Jan. 6 incursion is just getting a misdemeanor charge? It is a disgusting double standard, one that readily leads many to assume that Epps is a federal agent, and that his indictment on meaningless charges is meant to cover up his complicity.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.