Watch: Thousands Show Up for Fallen NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller's Funeral

Thousands of police officers, along with civilian men, women and children were present Saturday for the funeral of slain New York City police officer Jonathan Diller.

The funeral took place at St. Rose of Lima Church in Massapequa, Long Island, and was preceded by a two-day wake at the same location, which also saw significant crowds.

The wake was attended by former President Donald Trump and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

BREAKING: Trump at the wake for NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller: “We have to get back to law and order.” WATCH pic.twitter.com/60PnCHiMMP — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) March 28, 2024

Kathy Hochul was asked to leave the wake for slain NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller this afternoon. She was only in the venue for about 10 minutes before she was asked to leave. A person was heard saying “Get her outta here” from inside the crowded funeral home. On her way to her… pic.twitter.com/D606SeYcVJ — Crime In NYC (@CrimeInNYC) March 29, 2024

Colin Rugg, co-owner of the website Trending Politics, published video on the social media platform X showing the throngs of mourners, including uniformed of law enforcement personnel, gathered for Diller’s funeral. Some had made the journey from locations as distant as Toronto and Miami to honor him.

NEW: Massive turnout for fallen NYPD officer Jonathan Diller in Massapequa, Long Island. Over 10,000 officers showed up with some traveling from as far as Toronto and Miami to pay tribute to Diller. Over 700 motorcyclists lined the path to the cemetery, saluting when the… pic.twitter.com/T9PpWwJae8 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 30, 2024

Diller’s life was tragically cut short Monday when he was fatally shot during a street encounter in the Queens borough of New York.

The suspect in his killing is Guy Rivera, 34, an ex-con with 21 arrests in his record, according to the New York Post.

Rivera allegedly shot Diller in his torso — below the officer’s protective vest — during a traffic check Diller and his partner were conducting of a vehicle that was idling in an illegal spot.

Rivera, who was a passenger in the vehicle, is being held without bail.

Do you blame Democrats for this officer's death? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (229 Votes) No: 0% (1 Votes)

Officer Veckash Khedna, Diller’s partner, retaliated by shooting Rivera, who survived the encounter and was indicted for first-degree murder on Thursday.

Lindy Jones, 41, an ex-con who was driving the vehicle faces firearms charges after an illegal 9mm pistol, with its serial number scratched off, was found in the car’s glove compartment, according to the New York cable news channel NY1.

The New York Times reported that the road in front of the church was lined with thousands of law enforcement officials, along with children holding up signs showing support for law enforcement ahead of the arrival of Diller’s hearse.

NYPD slain officer John Diller’s funeral procession 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/brWtqBfIu0 — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) March 30, 2024

A solitary bagpiper performed at the entrance of the church, accompanied by the sound of police helicopters overhead.

Stephanie Diller, the slain officer’s widow, cradled their 1-year-old son, Ryan in her arms.

“Nothing compared to his best role of all, being a dad,” Diller said. “Jonathan always wanted to be a dad and he wasted no time being the greatest one.”

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.