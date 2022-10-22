Watch: Thugs Sucker-Punch Retired NYPD Officer, He Sends Them Running for Their Lives

It takes a coward to hit a man and run away before he can fight back.

A 66-year old retired New York Police Department veteran was targeted in a despicable “knockout game”-style attack on Tuesday.

Harvey Kraft was targeted by a gang of multiple thugs when he was grocery shopping in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Brighton Beach, according to WCBS-TV.

The gang targeted Kraft in broad daylight, and the assault was caught on surveillance camera footage.

‘They hit me in the temple, but I could tell it was full-impact, roundhouse blow, because it felt like a brick,” Kraft said of the punch. But it wasn’t enough to take him down.

Unfortunately for the thugs, the senior citizen they chose as their victim had been around the block before. Kraft evidently knew how to take a punch, a skill he would’ve learned through 20 years of service on the New York Police Department, according to WCBS.

The punks failed to knock Kraft out, even when they took a completely free cheap shot on their victim.

When the retired cop moved to confront the cowardly gang, they suddenly lost their bravery.

The thugs ran in the manner of complete cowards as their victim took off in pursuit of one of his attackers.

The individual he started chasing after the attack ultimately escaped, according to the veteran cop.

Kraft said he believes this attack was a pathetic stunt in pursuit of attention on the internet.

“I saw that they had their video cameras ready to record — they thought, I guess it would be a joking matter to put on YouTube or to get some media publicity.”

It doesn’t appear as if arrests have been made in connection to the cheap-shot attack, as of the weekend.

These punks probably wouldn’t last 15 seconds in a real fight where they don’t have the option to run away.

Nothing quite says “coward” like attacking a man who could be three times your age with a group of several urban terrorists, and refusing to engage him in mutual combat when your pathetic stunt doesn’t go the way you planned.

Kraft is criticizing New York’s jailbreak “bail reform” policies, accusing the state government of emboldening criminals, according to the New York Post.

The veteran cop served as a first responder at the World Trade Center on 9/11 and retired in 2002, according to the Post.

