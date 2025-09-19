Share
Watch: 'Thursday Night Football' Begins with a Tribute to Charlie Kirk

 By Bryan Chai  September 19, 2025 at 4:30pm
The assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk on Sept. 10 while he was speaking at Utah Valley University was an unmistakable tragedy.

It also revealed a lot, including just how deep the 31-year-old Kirk’s influence ran.

Kirk, a known sports fan, was honored before prime-time NFL action on “Thursday Night Football,” which airs on the Jeff Bezos-owned Amazon Prime streaming service.

(It is unclear whether the Amazon broadcast actually aired the tribute.)

The Buffalo Bills hosted the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium in Western New York, and before the game began, the home team aired a tribute to Kirk.

Several fans in attendance shared the tribute online, which you can view for yourself below:

Should every NFL team do something like this?

According to local NBC affiliate WGRZ-TV, the Bills joined a handful of other NFL teams that similarly honored Kirk.

The outlet noted that the Thursday night game came roughly 24 hours after a memorial gathering for Kirk held in nearby Niagara Square.

Bills fans in attendance for the NFL game largely seemed respectful and somber during the tribute honoring Kirk.

By the end of the night, those very same fans were singing along to “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers (the Bills’ victory anthem) in elation as Buffalo beat Miami 31-21. The win keeps the Bills undefeated at 3-0, and the Dolphins winless at 0-3.

Whatever happens with the rest of the Week 3 NFL action, it will likely be overshadowed on Sunday.

The Thursday Bills tribute for Kirk came days before what is expected to be a massive funeral service for him in Arizona.

That Sunday service is expected to be attended by both President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance, both of whom were close to Kirk, the latter exceptionally so.

Kirk is survived by his two young children and his wife, Erika.

Erika Kirk was recently named the new CEO and chair of the board at TPUSA.

