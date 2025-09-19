Watch: 'Thursday Night Football' Begins with a Tribute to Charlie Kirk

The assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk on Sept. 10 while he was speaking at Utah Valley University was an unmistakable tragedy.

It also revealed a lot, including just how deep the 31-year-old Kirk’s influence ran.

Kirk, a known sports fan, was honored before prime-time NFL action on “Thursday Night Football,” which airs on the Jeff Bezos-owned Amazon Prime streaming service.

(It is unclear whether the Amazon broadcast actually aired the tribute.)

The Buffalo Bills hosted the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium in Western New York, and before the game began, the home team aired a tribute to Kirk.

Several fans in attendance shared the tribute online, which you can view for yourself below:

Charlie Kirk was just remembered on the scoreboard at Highmark Stadium before #Bills v Dolphins

About a 20-30 second video. Did not notice if it was announced or introduced. Some fans stood for it. pic.twitter.com/VsYwn6pyu0 — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) September 18, 2025

The #Bills honored the late Charlie Kirk before the game against the Dolphins #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/gvIOMXS8bz — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) September 19, 2025

Should every NFL team do something like this? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (90 Votes) No: 4% (4 Votes)

According to local NBC affiliate WGRZ-TV, the Bills joined a handful of other NFL teams that similarly honored Kirk.

The outlet noted that the Thursday night game came roughly 24 hours after a memorial gathering for Kirk held in nearby Niagara Square.

Bills fans in attendance for the NFL game largely seemed respectful and somber during the tribute honoring Kirk.

By the end of the night, those very same fans were singing along to “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers (the Bills’ victory anthem) in elation as Buffalo beat Miami 31-21. The win keeps the Bills undefeated at 3-0, and the Dolphins winless at 0-3.

Whatever happens with the rest of the Week 3 NFL action, it will likely be overshadowed on Sunday.

The Thursday Bills tribute for Kirk came days before what is expected to be a massive funeral service for him in Arizona.

That Sunday service is expected to be attended by both President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance, both of whom were close to Kirk, the latter exceptionally so.

Kirk is survived by his two young children and his wife, Erika.

Erika Kirk was recently named the new CEO and chair of the board at TPUSA.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.