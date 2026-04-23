Watch: Tim Walz Somehow Manages to Strike Out During Softball Interview with Jimmy Kimmel

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota appears to combine buffoonery with psychopathy.

Thus, what better place for him than in a chair next to late-night propagandist Jimmy Kimmel?

In a clip posted to the social media platform X, Walz somehow managed to botch a softball question from Kimmel regarding Minnesota’s gargantuan Somali fraud scandal by channeling his inner psychopath, inverting the truth, and turning both himself and the Somali fraudsters into the victims.

Kimmel — no stranger to psychopathic, manipulative behavior himself — began by asking about the fraud.

“Did it take an extraordinar[il]y long time for you to know that that was happening?” the host asked.

Of course, an honest, healthy, adult human being capable of shame would have taken responsibility and apologized. After all, the theft of taxpayer money via fraudulent benefits payments occurred on his watch.

Walz, however, has no shame. In fact, he conceals his narcissistic shamelessness behind a dopey persona and a Minnesota accent, which makes him seem deceptively harmless.

“No. No,” the governor replied, albeit without identifying when exactly he did know about the fraud.

“It happens in other states,” he added — one of the few truthful things he said.

From there, however, Walz changed the subject by doing what Democrats do best: attack President Donald Trump.

“He [Trump] used it as an excuse because it was a perfect thing to do to say there was fraud,” the governor said. “Imagine that, you know, coming from this guy. He would know fraud, where it was at.”

That line, of course, drew laughs from Kimmel’s liberal audience.

“He’s like Sigmund Fraud,” the host attempted to joke.

The legendary 20th-century psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud undoubtedly would share the Walz-Kimmel worldview. But Freud also would recognize the duo’s manipulative behavior from a mile away.

“He used it to demonize the immigrant community, especially the Somali community,” Walz continued.

The governor then spewed nonsense about Trump and his billionaire friends wanting to destroy Minnesota’s social programs.

“Thank goodness the people of Minnesota showed the courage, stood up, and pushed back,” Walz said.

KIMMEL: These multiple cases of benefits fraud. Did it just take an extraordinarily long time for you to know what was happening? WALZ: Let me tell you about Trump. pic.twitter.com/cqvOKQtYwH — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 23, 2026

Of course, Walz failed to mention that his own bellicose rhetoric helped get two Minnesotans killed in clashes with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Nor did Walz acknowledge the scale of the fraud, i.e., the billions of taxpayer dollars stolen by Somalis.

Needless to say, Kimmel did not press the governor. Small wonder that Walz looked so happy to chat with the late-night leftist propagandist.

There are, however, at least two people Walz does not want to see.

The first, YouTuber Nick Shirley, broke the Somali fraud scandal wide open with a series of viral videos in December. Shirley made in-person visits to phony day care centers and other locations where Somali immigrants pretended to provide publicly-funded services, spooking the daylights out of corrupt Democrats in Minnesota and elsewhere who both enabled and profited from such fraud.

The second person Walz does not want to see is Vice President J.D. Vance. Last month, Trump tapped Vance to head a nationwide fraud task force. That decision has already borne fruit.

Should Vance appear at Walz’s door, the governor will first endure flashbacks to his drubbing during the 2024 vice-presidential debate.

Then, assuming Vance follows through on Trump’s promise, Walz will face something Democrats always evade, on Kimmel’s show and elsewhere: accountability.

When that day comes, Walz’s psychopathic attempts to make himself and the Somali fraudsters the victims will not save him.

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