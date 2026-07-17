Share
Commentary
Megyn Kelly at SiriusXM Studios on May 1, 2025, in New York City.
Commentary
Megyn Kelly at SiriusXM Studios on May 1, 2025, in New York City. (Gary Gershoff / Getty Images)

Watch: The Time Gingrich Nailed Turncoat Megyn Kelly's Clinton vs Trump Hypocrisy - 'I Dare You - Say "Bill Clinton Sexual Predator"'

 By Samuel Short  July 17, 2026 at 10:15am
Share

Former Fox News host turned podcaster Megyn Kelly was once a vocal critic of President Donald Trump — later turned ally, now turned critic again.

“The Megyn Kelly Show” host, whose channel on YouTube reaches an audience of over 4 million subscribers, seemingly cannot make up her mind about the 45th and 47th president.

It’s not that Kelly is updating her view on Trump in light of recent decisions by his administration. She’s just continuously reconsidering news about him from years ago.

Looking back, Kelly was not even consistent in her initial condemnation of Trump. In 2016, when pressed by former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, she could not bring herself to condemn former President Bill Clinton for his history with women.

That year, Kelly was hosting “The Kelly File” for Fox News. Gingrich made an appearance as the media was ablaze over Trump’s leaked audio from a 2005 “Access Hollywood” recording in which he made lewd sexual comments about women.

Do you think Megyn and Tucker have been bought off?

Gingrich pointed out that Kelly was concerned about Trump but noted an electoral victory for his opponent, now-former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, would mean her husband would be back in the White House.

“We’re going to send Bill Clinton back to the East Wing, because after all, you are worried about sexual predators?”

Kelly tried telling Gingrich that the poll numbers — in hindsight, those did not indicate much for 2016 — were telling us women showed grave concern about Trump. “Do you want to comment on whether the Clinton ticket has a relationship to a sexual predator?” he shot back.

Gingrich doubled down, “I dare you, say, ‘Bill Clinton, sexual predator.’”

Kelly would not, instead saying her show had covered the former president’s sexual history, which Business Insider put at a total of five accusers if you include his scandal while in office with intern Monica Lewinsky.

Related:
Watch: Startling Megyn Kelly Comments - Is She Getting Friendly With Islam Too?

“He’s not on the ticket,” Kelly argued. “He’ll be in the East Wing,” Gingrich correctly pointed out.

Kelly’s latest turn on Trump came in May when The Express says she made an appearance on The Hodge Twins’ show.  This was not Kelly hitting the president for a development this year, just more of the same.

“Trump has cheated on every wife he’s had… Ivana, his first wife, accused him of raping her,” she told the two, delving into a monologue of Trump’s marital history. “He winds up with Melania.”

“If you think Trump’s been faithful to Melania, you’ve got bigger issues than I can solve here.”

In an episode of her show from April, Kelly did bring her criticisms of Trump regarding more recent events, but it was mostly just lamenting poll numbers — an older tactic for her.

“Trump had his worst poll of his second term, with the AP [The Associated Press] showing just 33 percent of Americans approving of his job performance.”

She concluded that Trump’s support among independent voters has “cratered.”

“Just 23 percent approve of his overall performance. That ticks up to 30 when it comes to how he’s handled immigration and then from there it is all downhill.”

She proceeded about poor numbers for the conflict with Iran, the economy, gas prices, and more.

Author and mathematician James Lindsay reposted the footage to social media platform X from another user, noting the timing of Kelly’s reversal. It should not go unnoticed that a fellow ex-Fox host turned podcaster Tucker Carlson has taken the same turn at nearly the same moment.

It is as if Trump is no longer needed by conservative stalwarts, so they are keen to dispose of him or revert back to their actual feelings.

Criticism can be helpful, but Kelly is simply flip-flopping.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




Don Lemon Claims People Are Begging Him to Run for President and He's 'Totally Serious' About Doing It
Olive Garden's Never-Ending Pasta Regulation Becomes Unlikely Election Integrity Rallying Point for Conservatives
Trump Admin to Crack Down on Legal Immigrants Using Taxpayer-Funded Welfare
Watch: The Time Gingrich Nailed Turncoat Megyn Kelly's Clinton vs Trump Hypocrisy - 'I Dare You - Say "Bill Clinton Sexual Predator"'
Japan Criminalizes Desecrating Its National Flag, Violators Face Stiff Prison Sentences
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Conversation