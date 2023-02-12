Watch: The Time Trump Made an Incredible $1 Million Qualifying Pass for Charity

On the very same day Superbowl LVII is set to kick off, an old video has resurfaced showing Donald Trump displaying impressive quarterbacking skills.

Donald Trump Jr. shared the video on Sunday, which featured his father throwing a football through a very small target during a charitable event in 1992.

According to Mediaite, the throw was part of a fundraiser event. Former legendary quarterback for the Buffalo Bills Jim Kelley hosted the event, the Stargaze Shootout.

Trump’s first throw was a qualifier; if he were to nail it, Trump would then be able to move on to the second round with a chance to win $1 million for charity.

As Trump was gearing up to go, NBC’s Paul Maguire had one question for him.

“Are you nervous?” Maguire asked.

“Nervous as hell,” Trump said.

Nevertheless, Trump stepped up and set his feet. After winding up with some good throwing form, Trump released the ball and absolutely nailed the target, which was sitting about 10 to 15 feet away.

The crowd went wild.

In honor of Super Bowl Sunday, watch @realDonaldTrump make the $1M qualifying throw for the “Jim Kelly Stargaze Shootout” at Pilot Field in Buffalo, NY, in 1992. @KellyForKids pic.twitter.com/8ZEKHTaSWn — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 12, 2023

“In honor of Super Bowl Sunday, watch @realDonaldTrump make the $1M qualifying throw for the ‘Jim Kelly Stargaze Shootout’ at Pilot Field in Buffalo, NY, in 1992,” Donald Trump Jr. wrote in his Sunday tweet.

After Trump nailed the throw, NBC’s Cris Collinsworth was dumbfounded.

“How did you do that?” he asked Trump, who was accompanied by his then-girlfriend Marla Maples, who became his second wife.

“I have no idea,” Trump said.

“Who says there’s no luck in football?”

Trump then made it to the second round but, sadly, missed the $1 million throw — the target was much farther away.

That throw is below:







That’s no knock on the former president, though. According to Mediaite, Kelly — a four-time AFC champion quarterback — also came up short.

The event is a good reminder that Trump isn’t, and never was, the two things the left wants us to believe he is: Greedy and incompetent.

Of course, this is ironic for a number of reasons.

First, because Trump has proven himself to be a successful businessman and philanthropist.

For his entire life, he’s been aware of the importance — and worth — of his own image. He knew what he was bringing to the table for charity that day and he did it for free. The competence of his throw speaks for itself.

Second, because the left’s entire ideology (socialism) is grounded in greed and incompetence. That’s why socialism never works.

