President Joe Biden chose to fly out to Scotland this week to participate in the United Nations’ COP26 Climate Summit.

Expectedly, the president has spent the whole trip embarrassing the United States on the world stage.

In a show of complete disrespect, the president even went as far as to check his watch during United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s closing remarks.

And Biden wasn’t sitting far in the back outside of view, mind you. He was positioned directly next to Johnson, putting his show of disrespect on full display for the entire audience.

A weary President Biden checks his watch as Boris Prime Minister Boris Johnson concludes his remarks pic.twitter.com/4iXkmWCMKU — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 2, 2021

This behavior — checking his watch in a disrespectful manner — seems to be a common theme for Biden.

After all, he did the exact same thing during a heartbreaking military ritual where the bodies of the 13 fallen U.S. service members that died during the Afghanistan debacle were brought home to their grieving families.

Biden appears to check his watch during the dignified transfer ceremony at Dover Air Force Base. pic.twitter.com/oMsBefnmfS — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 29, 2021

It seems that the president always has somewhere more important to be.

The whole watch-checking incident hasn’t been the only example of Biden embarrassing the U.S. this week.

In fact, he couldn’t even make it past the summit’s opening speeches before he began falling asleep.

Biden appears to fall asleep during COP26 opening speeches pic.twitter.com/az8NZTWanI — Zach Purser Brown (@zachjourno) November 1, 2021

But perhaps more embarrassing than any of Biden’s social gaffes was his utter hypocrisy.

On his way to attend a climate conference urging nations across the world to reduce their carbon emissions, Biden reportedly generated “an estimated 2.2 million pounds of carbon.”

This was thanks to his use of four planes, the Marine One helicopter and “an enormous motorcade.”

Is Joe Biden a competent leader? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 3% (3 Votes) No: 97% (102 Votes)

Maybe America’s president is not as concerned with climate change as he has led his country to believe. Or, perhaps more likely, Joe Biden is utterly incapable of even appearing to be a competent leader abroad and at home.

It’s no wonder the country continues to spiral out of control under his command.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.