Share
Commentary

Watch: TMZ Staff Let Out Loud Cheer Seconds Before Kirk's Death Confirmed, Then a Producer Tried to Cover

 By C. Douglas Golden  September 10, 2025 at 7:41pm
Share

It’s not as if our expectations of TMZ were that high, but the celebrity news outlet still managed to sink beneath them during a livestream of the events following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

After TMZ went viral in a bad way for cheering at almost the exact moment it was announced Kirk was dead, the outlet issued a statement apologizing — not for the obvious, but excusing it (sort of) by claiming it was in response to a police chase ending.

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. As of 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time, his assassin is still at large; authorities have taken two suspects into custody and then released them.

Thus, it’s unsurprising that this was the only event people were talking about all afternoon. It’s also unsurprising that the media’s reaction to a conservative heavyweight was tone-deaf, with The New York Times essentially calling him a televangelist and a charlatan, and MSNBC saying that he was a “divisive figure, polarizing, lightning rod, whatever term you want to use.”

It was also shocking but sadly unsurprising to see this reaction in TMZ’s offices as Kirk’s death was announced:

There seemed to be no way to spin this to look good, considering that the commotion sounded happy and one person can even be heard saying, “whoo-hoo!”

TMZ leans to the left; although it’s not explicitly political, its job is effectively to echo whatever the Hollywood line is. Ergo, people were appalled but not surprised.

Do you believe the TMZ staff were cheering a police chase?

Much like other media outlets that said or did horrifying things in the wake of the shooting, TMZ was quick to respond — although not like you’d expect.

As Harvey and Charles were reporting the developments in our newsroom, there were employees in another part of the building watching a car chase.

The people watching that car chase began laughing and clapping in reaction to what they were seeing, but we want to make it clear… they were not cheering in response to the assassination.

Nevertheless… watching a car chase at that moment was tone deaf, and the sounds of laughter at that crucial moment were totally out of line.

To the extent that this can be believed, a theft suspect was taken into custody after a chase in southeast Los Angeles at roughly the same time on Wednesday, KTTV-TV reported.

Related:
Jasmine Crockett Doubles Down on 'Hitler' Rhetoric in Wake of Charlie Kirk Assassination

However, this was at a moment when all eyes were on Utah and the developments unfolding out of there.

That story generated no more than seven sentences in KTTV’s reporting; there are X posts longer than the coverage the station gave the pursuit.

It also requires believing that an outlet like TMZ is so predisposed toward seeing a criminal get theirs. Just now? The scum-suckers of the Hollywood gossip tank are backing the blue?

And at the exact moment that the only story in America is political violence against one of its most prominent conservative activists — so much so that TMZ itself is live-streaming impresario Harvey Levin reporting on it?

Even if this is true, it doesn’t explain why such a tragic event, which dominated the news on a dark day for America, would be ignored in favor of cheering on the resolution of a minor car chase, which was of interest solely to people living in that corner of the world.

The problem is that even if the excuse is true, it doesn’t matter, because we know what these people are. They despise conservatives, MAGA, and most of all, Donald J. Trump.

Trump wouldn’t have won without Charlie, and they couldn’t beat Charlie in debate, so they killed him. Plain and simple. And not only that, but the left cheered the murder on in multifarious ways.

When the country stood still on Wednesday, TMZ cheered. They want you to believe that the cheering was for something else, as if that makes it look better. It’s a sad statement on the nature of our affairs in this year of our Lord 2025.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Video: Brawl Breaks Out at Charlie Kirk Vigil as BLM Punk Baits Mourners, but Bites Off More Than He Can Chew
Watch the Moment the Leftist Speaking With Kirk When He Was Shot Realizes the Left Is a Lie
EU Parliament Refuses Moment of Silence for Charlie Kirk
Video: Intriguing Announcement on Kirk Assassin Hits Media - Foreign Intel Now Involved
Untold Story: Charlie Kirk Once Protected a Family With Newborn from Dire Danger After Police Were Defunded
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation