Watch: Today They'd Call This White Supremacist, Christian Nationalist Propaganda - In the 1980s It Was a Typical Razor Ad

Take a look at this Gillette razor advertisement from the 1980s and you will immediately note how much our culture has changed for the worse.

The ad is for the contour plus razor, but it’s quite the 58 seconds otherwise.

Within the first 10 seconds, we see a man — a white man, that is — with his friends, with his wife, at his job, and running track.

Already, everything about this commercial is repugnant to our current standard bearers on the left who control entertainment and media.

Right wing propaganda… but it’s literally just a random commercial from the 80’s. pic.twitter.com/7VOQ662W9N — Southern Accents (@AccentsSouthern) July 9, 2026



A man is with his son. He’s getting married. He’s raising his child and bonding with him. Gillette hits the viewer with a barrage of masculinity so overwhelming it’s hard to keep up.

Car keys are passed from father to son. A man holds an infant in his hands.

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The slogan comes in strong: “Gillette — The Best a Man Can Get.”

A man and a woman embrace, presumably after not seeing each other for some time.

There’s a group of men running together, a man winning a boxing match, cyclists riding together, and even astronauts about to embark upon their mission just as the commercial jumps to trades being made on Wall Street.

The message is clear — this is a razor for men who find love, build families, take risks, and achieve great things.

If this advertisement were to run today, it would be castigated for its dearth of black actors, lack of women serving in anything but a supportive role, and promotion of monogamy — and there would likely be a dig against capitalism given the emphasis on a strong work ethic.

It likely takes place in the United States, and although there is no overt religious messaging, there’s an implication of Christian values dictating the path of men who marry, have children, work hard, and take risks.

To provide a summary through the modern lens, this is a piece of white supremacist, Christian nationalist, patriarchal propaganda. Or, as they would refer to it in the 80s, a normal, kind, and inspiring commercial.

Americans had no idea how good things were at the time or the dramatic shift that awaited them in the following decades.

Our values did not change. The people who control culture did.

We now hold self-loathing, hateful, backwards messaging steeped in social constructivist, anti-capitalist dogma as the norm.

Our recent standard-bearers hate hard work, families, tradition, and achievement.

They despise the foundations of this country’s existence.

The worst part is, we’d still have this world were it not for leftist ideologues overseeing public policy and the corporate world. Were they less concerned about browbeating us with the notion that we are evil and more prone to promoting why we are exceptional, this world would still be here for future generations.

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