WATCH: Todd Blanche's Testimony on Trump Immunity Actually Breaks Rosa DeLauro, Leaves Her Speechless for 10 Solid Seconds, Sputtering Mess After

Elected Democrats seem to provide roughly two-thirds of the entire world’s supply of unintentional comedy.

Take purple-haired Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut, for instance. At 83, DeLauro routinely exhibits characteristic liberal self-righteousness mixed with octogenarian confusion.

For instance, during a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing Tuesday on Capitol Hill, Attorney General Todd Blanche sent DeLauro into a tizzy by calmly explaining that President Donald Trump’s settlement agreement with the Internal Revenue Service does not amount to “blanket immunity,” as she suggested.

“So the blanket immunity is not something that you’re gonna move back on?” she asked in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

“It’s not blanket immunity,” he replied. “That’s not true.”

DeLauro’s jaw fell open.

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“It is,” she insisted.

“No it’s not,” he answered.

At that point, the flummoxed congresswoman gasped and then looked around as if hoping someone would help her. Nearly 10 seconds of uncomfortable silence ensued.

Finally, DeLauro read from Part C of Blanche’s May 19 settlement order. In short, the order summarizes part of a settlement between Trump and the IRS.

On Jan. 29 of this year, the president personally sued the tax-collecting agency and the Treasury Department for failing to prevent the 2019 leak of his tax returns to the establishment media.

Last month, Trump reached a settlement agreement, which now prohibits the federal government from prosecuting him or his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, as well as the Trump Organization, all of whom were parties to the lawsuit, on account of existing claims against them or for additional reasons stated in the order.

In other words, the president sought and has received at least partial relief from the weaponized federal government and its 10-year crusade against him and his family.

For present purposes, however, the agreement’s details matter less than DeLauro’s reaction to Blanche.

“I mean, th-th-th-th-this is an order from you,” she stuttered after reading the first few lines of Part C.

Flummoxed and hyper, she continued to make a fool of herself.

“But you’re not prepared — you aren’t prepared to say — that the president and his family will be, uh, uh, barred, are- are- immune fr — that’s a yes,” she continued.

“No,” he calmly replied. “It was not a yes. I had not answered the question. I can answer it if you want me to.”

🚨 LMFAO!! AG Todd Blanche is throwing purple haired Rep. Rosa DeLauro into full RAGE MODE, he keeps fact checking her made-up claims about “blanket immunity” for the entire Trump family She’s a total joke. Blanche isn’t putting up with her BS 🤣 pic.twitter.com/l28gUx2RtO — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 2, 2026

DeLauro’s age, of course, has nothing to do with her unintentionally hilarious comments and behavior. After all, then-former President John Quincy Adams served in the House until his death in 1848 at the age of 80, and he ranks as perhaps the greatest legislator in U.S. history. Moreover, Trump himself will turn 80 on June 14.

Instead, DeLauro amuses us because she comes across as righteously indignant while having no idea what she’s talking about.

For instance, in April, the congresswoman harangued Lee Zeldin, Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, before admitting that she had never heard of the key Supreme Court decisions on which he had acted.

In short, DeLauro looks and behaves as if she should have a cigarette hanging from her mouth and a vodka martini in front of her while grousing at an uncooperative bingo caller, not making laws for the rest of us. But at least she makes us laugh.

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