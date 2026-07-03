Watch: Tokyo, Japan, Puts Blue States, Cities to Shame with July 4th Celebration

Tokyo, Japan, of all places, is putting some blue states and blue city mayors like New York’s Zohran Mamdani to shame with the way the city embraced America’s 250th independence celebration.

On Thursday, the U.S. Embassy posted on social media, “In Tokyo tomorrow? Celebrate America’s 250th birthday by watching the Tokyo Tower, Rainbow Bridge, and Tokyo Aqua Symphony illuminated! Snap a photo or video of Red, White, and Blue lighting up the night sky. We’d love to share your photos!”

In Tokyo tomorrow? Celebrate America’s 250th birthday by watching the Tokyo Tower, Rainbow Bridge, and Tokyo Aqua Symphony illuminated! Snap a photo or video of Red, White, and Blue lighting up the night sky. We’d love to share your photos!

Simply use #A250inJapan Light-up… pic.twitter.com/CmDs5GIGtX — アメリカ大使館 (@usembassytokyo) July 2, 2026

On Friday, the celebration included fireworks and a drone light display depicting President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi together.

🔥 Japan’s celebration of America’s 250th birthday also featured a drone show portraying President Trump and Japanese PM Takaichi together Japan did it RIGHT! Thank you, Japan! 🇺🇸🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/3N2wBYdJwE — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 3, 2026

Why would Japan seemingly have more pride in America than many leftist leaders in America? As I chronicle in my new book, “We Hold These Truths: The Two Beliefs That Still Hold the Power to Transform the Nation and the World,” Japan was actually the beneficiary of the ideals found in the Declaration of Independence, including the truth that there are certain God-given inalienable rights.

My book covers three main eras in U.S. history — the Revolutionary War, the Civil War, and World War II — with each section ending with a chapter titled “Justice Established.” The concluding chapters delve into the issues confronting the U.S. today, like the rise of socialism.

My new book, “We Hold These Truths: The Two Beliefs That Still Hold the Power to Transform the Nation and the World,” is out, and it could not be more timely with #America250 and the rise of socialism. The book hits key moments in US history from the founding to today!… pic.twitter.com/Ot0pWyKcag — Randy DeSoto (@RandyDeSoto) June 25, 2026

In terms of justice being established, after the Revolutionary War, it was the adoption of the Constitution with the Bill of Rights. Following the Civil War, the U.S. added amendments freeing the slaves, guaranteeing equal protection under the law, and the right to vote regardless of race.

And after World War II, the American military occupied Germany and Japan and helped guide them to democracies, with constitutions containing provisions consistent with the ideals found in the Declaration of Independence — in other words, securing the rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

My grandfather was part of the occupation force in Japan under Supreme Allied Commander Gen. Douglas MacArthur after serving in World War II in both the Philippines and Germany.

No wonder the Japanese people want to show their gratitude. Rather than punishing them after World War II, we lifted them out of fascism and mass poverty into free market capitalism and liberty. Japan has the fourth-highest gross domestic product in the world and a 2.5 percent unemployment rate.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani does not see America’s free enterprise system as something to celebrate for allowing hundreds of millions to escape poverty and live out the American dream over the last two and a half centuries. Instead, Mamdani went full-Marxist in his Independence Day weekend remarks.

“As we mark 250 years, what do we see? We see a city of contradictions within a nation of contradictions. We see the wealthiest country in the history of the world, one where children go to sleep hungry, while the world’s first trillionaire hungers for more,” Mamdani said on Friday.

“We see a nation whose immense wealth has been built with calloused, dirt-streaked hands. Those who toil on factory floors and chisel into stone, and we see a nation that has allowed so much of that wealth to be held instead in the soft hands of a precious few,” the mayor added.

JUST IN: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani used America’s 250th anniversary to sharply criticize the country, accusing the U.S. of allowing children to go hungry while billionaires and “oligarchs” gain more power. He said America’s wealth was built by working people with “calloused,… pic.twitter.com/p7Ayuza5je — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 3, 2026

The very reason America has the wealth the mayor is talking about is because of encouraging free enterprise and not taxing innovators who create jobs.

Meanwhile, Newsweek reported that at least 10 blue and purple state governors could not bring themselves to participate in the Great American State Fair taking place on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., presumably because it was the brainchild of the Trump administration.

They include Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and Pennsylvania. Talk about petty.

It should be noted that in the case of Pennsylvania, the state’s two members of the U.S. Senate, Republican Dave McCormick and Democrat John Fetterman, stepped in and rallied Keystone State businesses and individuals to fill the gap that Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro created.

Line to get into the Pennsylvania booth at the Great American State Fair out the door!

Pavilion is filled with displays from businesses all across the state. PLACE matters–that’s what drove people & businesses to step up with pride; no way were they going to let this go empty. pic.twitter.com/b6F6nZF0bn — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) July 3, 2026

Again, it is disgraceful that many Democratic politicians can’t put partisanship aside to help celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday.

Hooray for Japan for showing these leftists how it is done.

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