Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday that he would rather watch reruns of “The View” than listen to some Democrats in the Senate.

Democrats’ favorability plummeted to 29 percent, according to a CNN poll released in March, while a CNN poll released Sunday showed only 27 percent of voters approve of the party’s congressional leadership. Kennedy told Hannity that he was unable to come up with a “charitable interpretation” for the Democrats’ conduct before mentioning he’d prefer to watch the rants of Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg.

“A charitable interpretation of the behavior of the Democratic Party may exist, but I can’t think of one. I think most fair-minded Americans think today’s Democratic Party looks like the game room in a mental hospital. It’s exquisitely shambolic,” Kennedy told Hannity. “The only thing the Democrats contribute to the discussion is just a bunch of rabid barking. Many Democrats still drink their caramel frappuccinos, and they carry their NPR tote bags, but their ideas are either nonexistent, or they are shallow, and their passions are immature.”







“The Democratic Party today is not defined by its principles; it’s defined by one thing: its hatred of President Trump, even when he’s right,” Kennedy continued. “For example, in the first 100 days, President Trump secured the border. The Democrats were opposed. In his first 100 days, President Trump got rid of racial quotas. The Democratic Party was opposed. In his first 100 days, President Trump started deregulating the economy. You mentioned it, Sean, getting rid of rules and regulations. The Democrats were opposed and are opposed. The president began the process, he and Mr. Musk, of scrubbing the budget, getting rid of the spending porn. The Democrats were opposed. The president in his first 100 days has backed Israel, he stood up to China, he stood up to Iran. The Democrats are opposed.”

Democrats increased their use of profanity since a May 2024 clash between Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia during a House Oversight Committee hearing. The approach, known as “dark woke,” according to The New York Times, has been embraced by some in the party as a way to counter President Donald Trump’s appeal to voters.

“The final point I would make that I haven’t heard anybody talk about today is Europe. President Trump has changed Europe. The Democrats were opposed,” Kennedy said. “We both know, Sean, that President Trump, he exists loudly, and his loud existence has awakened the Europeans from their slumber with respect to their economic model and their national defense.”

“The Europeans are nine times richer than the Russians. Why should Americans have to pay for their national defense? And the president has demanded a change there,” Kennedy said. “I don’t mean to be unkind, but I would rather watch reruns of ‘The View’ for the rest of eternity than to listen to some of my Democratic colleagues, and I think I’m pretty tolerant.”

