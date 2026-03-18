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White House Border Czar Tom Homan speaks at a news conference at the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building on Feb. 12, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Commentary
White House Border Czar Tom Homan speaks at a news conference at the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building on Feb. 12, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen / Getty Images)

WATCH: Tom Homan Exposes the Entire Dem Scheme With Illegals, Says They 'Sold This Country Out for Future Political Power'

 By Bryan Chai  March 17, 2026 at 7:05pm
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One of the most poorly kept political secrets in modern times is that Democrats just love themselves some unfettered illegal immigration.

Sure, they’ll never outright admit to it — that would be tantamount to political suicide — but actions speak louder than words, and when it comes to illegal immigration, Democrats have practically been screaming at the top of their lungs of late.

The million (billion? trillion?) dollar question, then, is why?

Look, anyone with a room-temperature IQ can tell you that Democrats are trying to “import voters.”

The common criticism is that Dems, alongside all of their unpopular ideas, can’t win over the average American on policy. Instead of changing those unpopular policies, however, Democrats seem far more intent on simply bringing in more agreeable voters.

But it’s not quite so surface-level, as Border Czar Tom Homan so eloquently — and worryingly — pointed out during a Fox News appearance on Tuesday.

“They think they’re future Democratic voters,” Homan told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham. “But remember, when Joe Biden opened the border up, he also overturned the Trump census rule.”

Homan continued that this meant that “millions of illegal aliens in sanctuary cities, they’ll be counted in the census.”

“What does that result in?” Homan asked. “More seats in the House for the Dems. They sold this country out for future political power. They saw a future political benefit in doing this, and as we’re removing record numbers of these people, they’re mad.”

“They’re pissed off because we’re ruining their long-term plans for power for decades to come.”

Related:
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Despite how furious Democrats are getting, Homan vowed that he would continue to push President Donald Trump’s mission of tackling illegal immigration.

Good.

If non-citizens are being counted in the census, that directly impacts congressional apportionment and Electoral College math.

You don’t need a conspiracy board and red string to see the incentive structure there. More bodies in blue strongholds means more seats, more influence, and more insulation from the very voters they’re struggling to win over.

What makes it worse is the sheer dismissiveness toward the downstream consequences.

Strained public services, overwhelmed communities, and a legal immigration system that gets completely undermined — all of it gets brushed aside in favor of lofty rhetoric and selective outrage.

And that’s where Homan’s warning really lands. Immigration policy should serve the national interest, not a party’s electoral prospects. Twisting it into a long-term political strategy erodes trust not just in one party, but in the system itself.

Because at the end of the day, Americans aren’t stupid.

They can see when priorities are out of whack, when enforcement is selectively applied, and when politicians seem more focused on future leverage than present responsibility. Democrats can bristle at the criticism all they want, but until they address the glaring incentives and consequences tied to their approach, that skepticism isn’t going anywhere.

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Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




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