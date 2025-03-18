Watch: Tom Homan Gives One-Sentence History Lesson to Reporter Who Complained About 'Old Law'

Border czar Tom Homan dismantled complaints from leftists about President Donald Trump deporting illegal aliens under the auspices of an 18th-century law.

The former acting ICE director was asked on Monday by a reporter what he would say to those who “claim you’re using a 200-year-old law to circumvent due process.”

Homan instantly picked apart that argument.

“An old law?” he asked, incredulity written all over his face.

“It’s not as old as the Constitution,” he noted. “We still pay attention to that, don’t we?”

To make his response even better, he simply walked away as soon as he finished the comment, leaving the reporter to desperately scream another question at his back.

The only way it could have been better was if he had been chomping on an apple while debunking the argument, as he did just a few days ago when nonchalantly ignoring some irate protesters in New York.

The reporter, despite the silliness of his question, is not incorrect.

Trump was indeed using the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to deport illegal alien gang members.

To be specific, he sent a few hundred members of Tren de Aragua, whose compatriots sexually assault and murder American women like Laken Riley and Jocelyn Nungaray, to a high-security prison in El Salvador.

The Alien Enemies Act, passed during the time of President John Adams, allows the commander-in-chief to remove foreigners deemed a threat to the United States.

Just because the law is old does not mean the law is suddenly invalid.

Laws do not automatically come with a secret self-destruct function, such that they cease to be valid merely after an arbitrary period of time.

By that standard, plenty of legislation that the Democrats and their allies appreciate, like the Great Society welfare programs or the unionization laws passed during the Progressive era, can be ignored only because they were approved decades or centuries ago.

As Homan correctly noted, the Constitution was ratified only a few years before the Alien Enemies Act, but everyone — at least nominally — recognizes the Constitution as a valid authority in our national life.

There are simply no strong arguments against deporting vicious illegal alien gang members.

The leftists are scraping the bottom of the barrel when they start to say that laws are no longer valid merely because they were passed a while ago.

Homan correctly pointed that out, and he was right not to wait for a response, because no good response exists.

