Watch: Tom Homan Goes Off on Mika Brzezinski for 'Disgusting' Spin on Immigration Enforcement

Trump administration border czar Tom Homan tussled with co-host Mika Brzezinski Tuesday during an episode of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” over federal efforts to fight illegal immigration.

Now, MSNBC’s few remaining viewers must decide: Do they trust the people who abetted an illegal immigrant invasion, or do they trust those who are trying to reverse it?

Homan, who falls into the latter category, took issue with what he called Brzezinski’s “disgusting” characterization of the tactics used by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

“The bottom line is, because of all this false narrative, and you using the term ‘disappearing people,’ it’s disgusting,” Homan said during the exchange.

The border czar’s rebuke came near the end of a lengthy interview, during which Brzezinski continually repeated Democratic talking points.

“I’d love some transparency as to why a lot of these people have been disappeared,” she said.

Homan shook his head before delivering an indignant reply.

“Well, here’s the rhetoric again, right?” he said. “You just [said] ‘disappeared.’ That is a ridiculous thing to say. Because ICE is doing the same thing we’ve done for decades.”

The border czar explained that officials in former President Joe Biden’s tyrannical administration prevented ICE from enforcing immigration law — in particular, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, who was ultimately impeached back in 2024.

“We’re doing the same thing right now that we did back when I started back in 1984,” Homan added moments later. “ICE agents are enforcing the laws enacted by Congress.”

Again, he took issue with Brzezinski’s “disgusting” term.

“However,” the border czar continued, “to say we ‘disappear’ people? No. We’re arresting people that are in the country illegally and are a public-safety threat; we know exactly who we’re going to arrest when we go look for them; we have a case file in front of us; we have all those facts. This is not ‘disappearing’ people.”

Readers may view the entire interview in the YouTube video below. Brzezinski first used the word “disappeared” around the 7:57 mark. Homan reacted to it immediately and then returned to that “disgusting” term around the 16:38 mark.

The Democrats’ establishment media minions have no shame.

If they can discredit President Donald Trump’s administration and whip their viewers into a frenzy by using words like “disappeared” to describe the lawful arrest of an illegal immigrant, they will do it — even if it places ICE agents in danger.

Homan, on the other hand, has no tolerance for anything that might endanger his agents.

MSNBC, of course, has been so discredited that it recently announced a rebranding to MS NOW.

In short, Brzezinski demonstrated why so many of the network’s viewers have “disappeared.”

