Watch: Tom Homan Issues Unflinching Response as Actress Selena Gomez Sobs About Deportations

Selena Gomez took to social media on Monday and wept about mass deportations, but border czar Tom Homan did not give an inch to the emotional manipulation tactic.

In a now-deleted Instagram story, Gomez recorded herself weeping about the Trump administration’s deportations of criminal illegal aliens, even identifying herself with the deportees.

“All my people are getting attacked,” she blustered through tears. “The children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry. I wish that I could have done something, but I can’t. I don’t know what to do.”

Selena Gomez sobs uncontrollably amid ramped up deportations of illegal aliens: “I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children, I don’t understand. I wish I could do something.” “My people?” Aren’t you American? Where was the sobbing over the 100,000 Americans… pic.twitter.com/wvtoeRVQUw — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 27, 2025

Conservatives raised a number of points in response after she posted the video.

First, calling the illegals “my people” and including a Mexican flag emoji in the post are strange choices.

Since Gomez is an American citizen, she is elevating the fact that she shares ethnic identity with people from different lands over the fact that she should be fine with defending her home country from the countless harms brought by an open border.

Second, the sorts of illegal aliens getting deported at this stage are not exactly sweet families of five merely trying to seek a better life and attain the American Dream.

ICE has been dutifully providing information about the illegals they are deporting. While some are collateral deportations found during raids of known criminals, most seem to be DUI convicts, sex traffickers, and much worse.

Third, where was the Gomez video about Laken Riley when she was raped and murdered?

More broadly, has she ever publicly spoken about, let alone publicly wept about, the consequences of criminal illegals in the United States, most importantly through the crimes they commit?

In any case, when Homan was asked about her remarks, he showed no hesitation with shooting down the tear-soaked missive against basic national security and law enforcement activities.

“President Trump won the election on this one issue: securing our border and saving life,” Homan reacted in an interview with Fox News.

HOMAN REACTS: “If they don’t like it, then go to Congress and change the law.” “It’s all for the good of this nation — & we’re gonna keep going — no apologies. We’re moving forward.” https://t.co/dPY6v4Ns1U pic.twitter.com/YilY2Fza8W — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 27, 2025

He rattled off the disturbing statistics coming from the southern border under Biden, such as two million known gotaways, a 600 percent increase in sex trafficking, record numbers of terrorists entering the country, and 250,000 Americans dying from fentanyl overdoses.

“We’re going to do this job, and we’re going to enforce the laws of this country,” Homan continued. “If they don’t like it, then go to Congress and change the law.”

Homan added that “It’s all for the good of this nation, and we’re gonna keep going, no apologies.”

“We’re moving forward,” he insisted.

The stunt that Gomez played was to be expected. We knew this was coming. Crocodile tears are often the vehicle through which harmful leftist policies advance and the border is no exception.

But the response from Homan was perfect.

He is simply ignoring the tears from misguided leftists and doing what is right for the country.

