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White House Border Czar Tom Homan walks on the White House grounds as journalists wait for President Donald Trump to return from Dover Air Force Base in Delaware after attending a dignified transfer solemn event on March 18, 2026.
Commentary
White House Border Czar Tom Homan walks on the White House grounds as journalists wait for President Donald Trump to return from Dover Air Force Base in Delaware after attending a dignified transfer solemn event on March 18, 2026. (Oliver Contreras - AFP / Getty Images)

Watch: Tom Homan Ruins Kathy Hochul's Night With Unexpected Update on Trump Policy on Live TV

 By C. Douglas Golden  May 7, 2026 at 6:15am
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Hey, remember when the libs were big on the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution after Texas started enforcing immigration law at the open border because President Joe Biden’s administration wouldn’t?

It turns out they’ve completely forgotten about that, even though it dealt with the fact that the federal government had left a vacuum that state law would fill.

These days, blue states are trying to tell Immigration and Customs Enforcement that they can’t enforce the law in their states, or are at least trying to set the conditions under which the federal government may enforce it.

Thankfully, this is something that the Supremacy Clause is designed to handle — and White House Border Czar Tom Homan hasn’t forgotten it.

In response to a threat from New York Democrats to introduce state legislation that would prevent local police from cooperating with federal officials, Homan told an audience at a function in Arizona on Tuesday that New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul would see “more ICE agents than you’ve ever seen before,” according to WNYW-TV.

Later in the day, Hochul again tried to set the boundaries for how federal law enforcement enforces federal law.

“All I’ll say to Mr. Homan is that Donald Trump himself said he would not send a surge of ICE agents to the state of New York unless I ask,” Hochul said. “I’m not asking.”

This was before the suite of legislation, mind you, which not only makes non-cooperation mandatory, but also makes doxxing ICE agents easier by trying to ban them from wearing masks in the state.

Nevertheless, in an appearance on Fox News Wednesday, Homan was asked about Hochul’s remarks, which drew a chuckle from him.

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“Well, Gov. Hochul, I’m not asking either,” he told Laura Ingraham. “I said it, we’re going to do it.”

And, because Hochul wants to sign legislation that “would lock us out of jails” where safe arrests would happen, the flood of ICE agents is necessary, Homan said.

“You’re forcing us into the neighborhoods to find this person,” Homan said. “Now we’ve got to send a whole team out to find this person. So of course we’re going to increase manpower a lot.”

“And not only that, she said she wants to protect the migrant communities — really?” he continued, noting that this meant they couldn’t be detained in New York, either.

“We’re going to arrest that illegal alien, we’re going to fly them to Texas or Arizona to one of the detention facilities there, away from their families, away from their attorneys,” he said.

“This is what we have to do because she forces this position. And we’re going to do it. They’re not going to stop us. They can put all the roadblocks they want, but we’re going to do this job.”

Sorry, governor, but the days of the federal government abandoning its prerogative and duty to enforce immigration law are over, as are your days of being able to say who can and can’t enter into your state — not after you tried to pass malicious legislation aimed at hobbling ICE, either.

If you want things to be rough, you’ll get things rough. That’s how it works. If it spills blood on the streets, that’s blood on your hands, just like how Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has it on his.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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