Watch Tom Homan's Quote of the Week: Joy Reid Is 'Dumber Than a Box of Rocks'

For the first time ever, President Donald Trump’s border czar left me disappointed on Tuesday.

After all, what did my 6th-grade rock collection ever do to Tom Homan that he would mention those poor igneous, sedimentary, and metamorphic innocents in the same breath as MSNBC propagandist Joy Reid?

In a clip posted to the social media platform X, Homan described Reid as “dumber than a box of rocks.”

At least he gave the rocks their proper place on the intelligence scale. But really, Mr. Homan, why bring all of geology into disrepute by associating it with the likes of Reid? Do you imagine, for instance, that respectable geologists would ever debase themselves by devoting their careers to studying racist tyrants?

On behalf of rocks and those who study them, I demand a formal apology.

Meanwhile, as we wait for the border czar to draft said apology, consider Reid’s latest outrageous statement.

“It’s almost a game where she seems to be cosplaying because I’m not sure what she thinks that she’s portraying here. She might as well be at Comic-Con,” Reid said.

By “she,” Reid meant new Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

During an interview with Homan on Tuesday, Fox News’ Jesse Watters played that clip of Reid. The border czar then responded with his “box of rocks” comment.

Tom Homan on Joy Reid: “She’s dumber than a box of rocks” Do you agree with his assessment? 🤣pic.twitter.com/T2vFZzOVOD — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 29, 2025

Earlier on Tuesday, Noem had posted a three-second clip of herself in Immigration and Customs Enforcement gear.

“Here in New York City this morning we are getting the dirtbags off these streets,” Noem said.

7 AM in NYC. Getting the dirt bags off the streets. pic.twitter.com/AlDD819K89 — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) January 28, 2025

The Homeland secretary also posted a clip that showed the results of an ICE raid.

“Just now. Enforcement operation in NYC. Criminal alien with kidnapping, assault & burglary charges is now in custody – thanks to @ICE. Dirtbags like this will continue to be removed from our streets,” she wrote.

Just now. Enforcement operation in NYC. Criminal alien with kidnapping, assault & burglary charges is now in custody – thanks to @ICE. Dirtbags like this will continue to be removed from our streets. pic.twitter.com/fRpJBdmqSl — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) January 28, 2025

Let us assume for the sake of argument what probably is true: namely, that Noem herself did not participate in the dangerous NYC ICE raids. Would that justify characterizing her presence on the ground as “cosplaying”?

Or, after years of neglect, might the ICE agents have simply appreciated the active support of an administration official?

After all, can anyone imagine former Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas associating with ICE agents, let alone embedding with them?

Do you support Tom Homan’s no-holds-barred approach to dealing with illegals and with the media? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (408 Votes) No: 1% (3 Votes)

In the end, of course, one must always consider the source. And earning the disapproval of a racist tyrant qualifies as a badge of honor.

To illustrate Reid’s open embrace of racism and tyranny, consider the fact that in July, she told black Americans that they would “look crazy” if they did not support then-Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Nothing says “I’m a racist” more than lumping all black Americans into a single category and then demanding conformity.

Likewise, nothing screams “out-of-touch” racist more loudly than assuming that a black celebrity’s endorsement should influence black people.

“This really was an historic, flawlessly run campaign. She had — Queen Latifah never endorses anyone. She came out and endorsed her,” Reid said to a group of fellow establishment propagandists on an election night MSNBC panel in a clip posted to X. By “she,” Reid meant Harris.

So Queen Latifah endorsed the now-former vice president? And that made Harris’ campaign “flawlessly run”? Those rocks look smarter and smarter by the minute.

I keep thinking about this clip, that Joy Reid would think Queen Latifah’s endorsement would sway anyone who was on the fence about Harris😂 “This really was a historic, flawlessly run campaign. Queen Latifah never endorses anyone — she came out and endorsed her.” pic.twitter.com/mCuk8vrTfh — Caroline McCaughey (@TheCarolineMc) November 11, 2024

Finally, in a clip posted to X earlier this month, Reid showed her Orwellian sensibilities when she endorsed “fact-checking.”

“Why would conservatives think fact-checking is ‘biased’ against them? I mean, what are you sharing if you keep getting fact-checked?” Reid said.

Right? I mean, you have nothing to fear if you have nothing to hide.

No box of rocks would ever utter such totalitarian rubbish, Mr. Homan.

I know this is not Christian of me to say but Joy Reid is the sorriest excuse for a human being on the planet. She’s a racist and literally believes every word she says. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/HIG9z4Def1 — Arch Kennedy (@ArchKennedy) January 8, 2025

Then again, having subjected myself to multiple clips of Reid spewing her verbal bile, perhaps I should go easier on Homan. After all, the border czar has things to do.

He must, for instance, carry out Trump’s deportation operation even as officials in sanctuary cities put ICE agents in danger.

He also must rescue more than 300,000 children lost or trafficked during former President Joe Biden’s criminal administration.

In other words, Homan has too much on his mind to devote even a moment’s thought to someone like Reid. Even the rocks know better than to take her seriously.

Thus, on behalf of those rocks and all other inanimate objects that exhibit superior intelligence simply by not mimicking Reid’s racism and tyranny, I retract my earlier request for an apology and instead extend the most sincere gratitude to Homan and everyone working for him.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.