A White House media briefing ended up with a very frustrated Biden administration representative after repeated questions were asked about politics tainting Biden’s decision-making process concerning the Middle East.

The duel featured NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby against a media representative, identified by the Recount as Kimberly Halkett of the Al Jazeera news organization.

The sparring began with Halkett asking about Biden potentially exceeding his authority in attacks he has authorized on the Yemen-based Houthi rebels, who have been attacking shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, according to a video clip posted to X.

Halkett was referring to a letter to Biden from nearly 30 House members calling his actions in the Middle East “unauthorized,” according to the Associated Press.

“As representatives of the American people, Congress must engage in robust debate before American servicemembers are put in harm’s way and before more U.S. taxpayer dollars are spent on yet another war in the Middle East. No president, regardless of political party, has the constitutional authority to bypass Congress on matters of war,” the letter, signed by lawmakers of both parties, said.

“We’re not at war with the Houthis. We’re not going to be at — we’re not looking for a war with Iran. The president is comfortable that he has the appropriate legal authorities to act in self-defense of our ships, our sailors, and our troops and our facilities at sea or ashore,” Kirby replied at the Monday briefing.

Contention soon followed.

John Kirby clashes with Al Jazeera’s @KimberlyHalkett at WH press briefing: “[Biden’s] not looking at political calculations, or the polling, or the electoral calendar as he works to protect our troops ashore and our ships at sea … any suggestion to the contrary is offensive.” pic.twitter.com/LKwDcdE1vr — The Recount (@therecount) January 29, 2024

“Right, but isn’t it time to involve the American people? I mean, given the fact that the American people were not happy about … ,” Halkett said before Kirby spoke over her.

Will Biden lead us to war? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 94% (82 Votes) No: 6% (5 Votes)

“This is what the American people are not happy about: attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. I also suspect they’re not happy about seeing American troops killed at a base in Jordan. The president has the authority to defend those troops and those facilities, and he’ll do that,” Kirby said.

Then Halkett waded into a place Kirby did not want to go.

“You said the president is weighing all of his options. This is an election year. Is the president looking at his polling when he’s weighing all of these options? Is the president looking at what …,” Halektt began.

“I mean, my goodness. That’s a heck of a question. He’s not looking …,” Kirby said as the two began interrupting one another.

After saying “ma’m” three times as Halkett tried to speak, Kirby said, “Let me just stop you right there.”

“Let me finish my question,” Halkett replied.

“The commander-in-chief is not looking at polling or considering the electoral calendar when he’s defending …” Kirby said.

“He’s not looking at how they feel about the war on Gaza?” Halektt said as they spoke over each other before Kirby replied.

“He’s not looking at political calculations or the polling or the electoral calendar as he works to protect our troops ashore and our ships at sea. And any suggestion to the contrary is offensive,” Kirby said.

As Kirby interrupted, Halkett kept on.

“Is he looking at the polling with respect to … Does the American public want a broader Middle East conflict when he weighs his political decision-making?”

“Ma’am, I’ve answered that question,” Kirby replied as White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre chimed in, “OK, let’s go.”

Halket would not stop, replying “No, you didn’t answer that question. Is he weighing that?”

“He is not concerning himself with the political calendar,” Kirby said.

Jean-Pierre and a visibly irritated Kirby tried to derail Halkett as she asked, “Does the American public have the opportunity to weigh in on whether they want ‘Made in America’ stamped on the bombs that are going to be dropped?”

The dispute ended with Jean-Pierre saying, “We’re gonna move on.”

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.