The Somalis continue to “enrich” this country with their wonderful culture.

If running suspicious daycares as a front for taking tax dollars was not enough to prove that point, look no further than the news out of Minnesota on Tuesday.

KMSP-TV reported that police in Bloomington, Minnesota, responded early that day as over 100 shots were fired. One injury of a minor was reported and no arrests were made.

The shooting is being linked to the Somali community, but Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges made it clear these are not young typical gangsters.

During a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Hodges gave the profile of the individuals his department was dealing with — these are rich kids.

“They’re coming from two-parent homes, living in apartment buildings with $3,500 a month rent, driving Beamers and Mercedes and all these luxury cars. When you hit their house, they’re not dealing with money, there’s no drugs in the house, they’re purchasing legal firearms,” he described.

“That’s them, except for they’re violent,” he said, motioning to a picture of Jamie Kennedy and his “gang” from the comedy film “Malibu’s Most Wanted,” which is about rich kids from a stable upbringing trying to mimic gang life.

After more than 100 shots were fired overnight on Harriet Avenue in Bloomington, Police Chief Booker Hodges addressed the shooting and recent west metro gun violence. During the news conference, he described what he sees as differences among young people involved in Somali-American gangs. — FOX 9 (@FOX9) October 6, 2026

“These kids have come from good homes and they have money,” Hodges continued.

“They’re living in houses that cost more than my mortgage. So they’re out here simply shooting each other based on social media beef.”

Just how did these Somali families become so affluent in the first place?

Perhaps they worked hard and are reaping the rewards while their children have unfortunately chosen a deviant path. Or could it be that the parents are on a deviant path as well, fraudulently taking tax dollars and getting rich?

Another issue here is tribalism. Minnesota currently has the highest Somali population of any state, with more than 63,000 Somali residents.

Ohio ranks second, with less than half of that figure, and the totals go much lower from there.

These people do not assimilate. They huddle into communities, creating an insulated culture — a little Somalia — within places like Minnesota.

Do you think the Somalis in Minnesota needs to address issues of violence among its youth? Yes, urgently No, it's overstated Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, urgently 100% (755 votes) No, it's overstated 0% (0 votes)

They tend to their own.

This is antithetical to the American creed. We are a people of values, united by constitutional ideals rather than blood ties, marriages, or alliances out of necessity for the sake of violence or defense.

Those tribal relations create division.

Without a grounding in our principles, we forget what our expectations should be for immigrants.

The Democrats and the left have allowed the standard for who can immigrate to be anyone from anywhere who is ostensibly seeking a better life.

They show a blatant disregard for how that outlook impacts the rest of us.

We do not have “new Americans” in the Somali immigrants. We have Somalis building a second Somalia.

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