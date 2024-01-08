The co-chair of President Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign says he is “concerned” about the Democratic president’s performance among black voters.

Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina shared his concerns Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“Well I’m not worried, I’m very concerned,” Clyburn said.

“I have no problem with the Biden administration and what it has done. My problem is that we have not been able to break through that MAGA wall in order to get to people exactly what this president has done,” Clyburn said.

Rep. Clyburn is asked how worried he is about black voters showing up for Biden in November: “I’m not worried, I’m very concerned.” pic.twitter.com/q2JGZYLyAJ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 7, 2024

One Biden critic said there is not much to tell.

“To all my Black American friends out there, don’t fall for this type of bs. The playbook of guilt tripping and gaslighting us into voting Democrat needs to stop. Rather than objectives or tangibles, Clyburn and his CBC friends would rather scream racism than push any policies,” Javon Price wrote in a post on X.

To all my Black American friends out there, don’t fall for this type of bs. The playbook of guilt tripping and gaslighting us into voting Democrat needs to stop. Rather than objectives or tangibles, Clyburn and his CBC friends would rather scream racism than push any policies https://t.co/3U3qbhbL8F — Javon A. Price 🇺🇸 (@JavonAPrice) January 7, 2024

Are you voting for Trump in 2024? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (124 Votes) No: 3% (4 Votes)

According to a review of polling by Bloomberg, former President Donald Trump could set a record this fall for the black support he attracts.

“Regardless of how you think of Donald Trump or his campaign, he is doing the politically smart thing,” said Trump critic Michael Steele, former chairman of the Republican National Committee. “He is seizing on a weakness of the Democratic nominee and the Democratic Party.”

The report said that Trump has a steady level of support among black voters at 25 percent. Although Biden, at 61 percent, tops that, Biden fell seven points between October and December.

In 2020, Biden took about 90 percent of the black vote.

But now, Bloomberg said, economic concerns have chipped away at that support.

“Black Americans do not feel that they are reaping the reward from being so loyal to the Democratic Party,” a political strategist Ronnie Oliva said.

“There’s a desperation there just to find someone, anyone. They’re thinking that at least Trump says it how he means it, so maybe if we can get our agenda in front of him, he’ll get it done,” he said.

Jason Miller, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign, said Trump will make his “strongest effort yet with the African American community.”

“I’m not trying to tell Black people to vote Republican. I am telling them to vote for Trump,” informal Trump campaign advisor Darrell Scott said.

“The party still has not shaken that anti-Black reputation, but they do not see that in Trump,” he said.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is literally the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one, 248 years of American history will have finally come to an end — ended by wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a simple Western Journal membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.