Watch: Top Dem Contender to Replace Gavin Newsom Cursed at Staffer in New Video, She's Already Accused of Abuse

Katie Porter, a top candidate to replace Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom next year, cursed at a staffer in a newly released video — amid allegations she is abusive to people.

Late Wednesday, Politico released never-before-seen footage from a July 2021 Biden administration meeting showing the former Democratic congresswoman berating a staffer.

The release came a day after Porter went viral for essentially berating a KPIX-TV reporter.

“Get out of my f***ing shot!” screamed Porter when a staffer walked into the background of her shot in the 2021 clip.

The staffer had informed Porter that a statement she had made about electric vehicles was incorrect, which sent Porter into a rage.

“OK, you also were in my shot before that. Stay out of my shot!” she screamed.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.

Exclusive from @melmason on Katie Porter, who berates a staffer and tells her to “get out of my fucking shot!” while recording a video with the Biden administration. The video + story — scooped by @politico👇🏼https://t.co/WENFsRlkwC pic.twitter.com/47dQ3n6nWJ — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) October 8, 2025

She then gathered herself and began again.

Is Porter’s political career over? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 85% (735 Votes) No: 15% (125 Votes)

A version of the video previously released by former President Joe Biden’s Department of Energy did not include Porter’s outburst at the staffer.

No surprise there.

Porter, who is running for California governor in 2026, is already facing heat from Democrats and Republicans over allegations she bullied staffers and colleagues.

The clip Politico unearthed naturally — and rightfully — intensified the conversation after Porter’s unhinged interview with KPIX-TV.

The spot was taped last month but only published on Tuesday.

Porter went off on reporter Julie Watts, accusing her of being “unnecessarily argumentative” after she asked the former congresswoman the same questions she asked other gubernatorial candidates.

“I don’t want to keep doing this. I’m gonna call it. Thank you,” said Porter as she removed her microphone.

“I have never had to do this before. Ever,” Porter continued.

After Watts suggested keeping the interview going, Porter responded, “I don’t want to have an unhappy experience with you, and I don’t want this all on camera.”

Katie Porter, the front runner to be the next Governor of California, tries to leave an interview after getting frustrated w/ @juliewattsTV questions pic.twitter.com/mTzZURG86K — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) October 8, 2025

One important measure of a person’s character is how they treat someone who can’t fight back.

Porter’s profanity-laced tirade at a subordinate reveals far more than a simple temper.

It shows entitlement, impatience, and a total lack of restraint as a member of a party that collectively pretends to possess an almost divine kind of empathy.

The way a person treats their subordinates is a preview of how they would treat their constituents, their cabinet, and anyone standing in the way of their ambition.

Leadership is, in many ways, guided by temperament.

Porter cannot handle reporters who are not completely in her pocket, she belittles people, and she allegedly abused her husband.

In their 2013 divorce documents, he accused her of using belittling language and throwing hot mashed potatoes on his head.

The fact that someone with this pattern of behavior, one so publicly unhinged and cruel, can remain a top contender to lead America’s largest state is telling.

It shows how little the Democratic Party establishment cares about character and compassion.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.