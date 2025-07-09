Watch: Top Trump Official Leads Entire Cabinet in 'Powerful Prayer' for Texas Before Reporters Arrived

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner led President Donald Trump’s cabinet in a prayer Tuesday for the victims of the Texas flooding.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on social media platform X, “Before the press were brought into the room, @SecretaryTurner led the President, Vice President, and entire Cabinet in a spontaneous and powerful prayer for the people of Texas.

“This was a truly beautiful moment,” she added.

Turner, who served as a Baptist pastor and state legislator in Texas, opened his prayer, saying, “Father, we’re humbled by your grace, we’re humbled by your mercy. Lord God, we surrender to you. Jesus, you are the great redeemer.

“As we think about the families in Texas, Lord God, we don’t understand. We don’t know how to explain it. We don’t know why, but we know who — we know who to trust,” he affirmed.

“Lord God, we lift up the families that are mourning, that are grieving, those families that are hurting. Father God, we pray for a peace that surpasses all understanding,” Turner continued.

Before the press were brought into the room, @SecretaryTurner led the President, Vice President, and entire Cabinet in a spontaneous and powerful prayer for the people of Texas. This was a truly beautiful moment. 🙏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/sArOqoeku3 — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) July 8, 2025

The former NFL player noted that Jesus said that he could impart to people “peace, not the peace of the world,” which is transitory and based on circumstances, but a peace that overcomes the trials and tragedies of life.

Turner asked for wisdom for all the cabinet members, that they might respond in the ways needed to the disaster, which left over 100 dead.

“The Bible says in Isaiah that we are the restorers of the breach and the repairers of the streets,” he added. “Thank you for the first responders and those that are working on the ground right now.”

Trump announced during the cabinet meeting that he and First Lady Melania Trump plan to travel to Texas on Friday.

.@POTUS on the Texas flood: “I’ll be going down on Friday with @FLOTUS… we don’t want to get in anyone’s way… What a tragic situation.” pic.twitter.com/5T9ZCs9zOT — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 8, 2025

They are waiting until the end of the week because they “don’t want to get in anyone’s way.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem gave an update regarding the federal response, saying the Coast Guard was on scene and Customs and Border agents also helped, along with resources from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

.@Sec_Noem gives updates on the response to the devastating flooding in Texas: “Texas is strong and the people of Texas are incredibly strong… We still are looking for people… They will continue until they find every single person and we will continue to help them.” pic.twitter.com/7vK4iK27oX — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 8, 2025

“Texas is strong and the people of Texas are incredibly strong,” Noem said.

A Coast Guardsman is being credited with helping save 165 kids at the all-girls Camp Mystic, near Kerrville.

“When I got on scene, there were 200 kids looking to someone for some sort of comfort and safety,” 26-year-old Petty Officer Scott Ruskan told ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

“I had about 200 kids — scared, cold, and terrified. Probably the worst day of their lives.” Coast Guard rescue swimmer Scott Ruskin shares how he helped save 165 people during the devastating Texas floods at Camp Mystic. pic.twitter.com/1jUWQGDqKa — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 7, 2025

“They don’t really know what my experience is, or my rank or my age. They just know, ‘Hey this guy’s a professional, and he’s here to help us,’ and I kind of had to live up to that standard.”

