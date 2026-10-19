Share
Commentary
Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed (L) reacts as Sen. Elissa Slotkin speaks during a town hall campaign event in Warren, Michigan, on Oct. 3, 2026.
Commentary
Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed (L) reacts as Sen. Elissa Slotkin speaks during a town hall campaign event in Warren, Michigan, on Oct. 3, 2026. (Jeff Kowalsky - AFP / Getty Images)

Watch: Totalitarian Dem. Slotkin Wants Trump Prosecution to Teach Would-Be GOP Kids What Happens If They Resist the Left

 By V. Saxena  October 19, 2026 at 5:25am
Share

Behind the facade of every supposedly “loving” and “tolerant” liberal Democrat is a stone-cold authoritarian fascist and tinpot dictator — and Democratic Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin is no different.

Speaking at a University of Chicago event on Oct. 13, the former Obama administration goon revealed what she has in mind for “young people coming out of school” who happen to be Republican.

“I want young people coming out of school to say, should I go work for the Trump administration?” she said. “Like, that sounds fun. I might get an opportunity.”

“I want them to be like, Lord, that might be buying myself a ton of problems that I don’t want, and so let me avoid participating in that,” she continued. “I want that deterrence message sent.”

Deterrence, huh? Yeah, what she called deterrence was what normal, righteous, decent people call bullying, intimidation, and maybe even fascism.

Let’s be real here. What she was openly and eagerly talking about was the blatant political persecution of her political opponents, which is something Democrats constantly and disingenuously accuse Republicans of doing.

In fact, Democrats have been screeching about exactly this ever since Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s home was raided earlier this month.

Never mind all the evidence against Omar. Never mind that, according to The New York Times, even the Biden administration investigated her. And never mind that the judge who signed off on the raid is a total liberal.

“It is a basic principle of American democracy that the government can’t selectively target individuals simply because of their political beliefs or what they say,” former President Barack Obama blathered on social media this Sunday.

“But that’s exactly what the Trump Administration is doing to Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota,” he had the nerve and gall to add.

Related:
The Final Humiliation: Biden Presidential Library May Never Exist - No Site, Accounts Virtually Empty, Donors Won't Give, and Worse

The arrogance of this man…

No, actually, the Trump administration is just holding Omar accountable. The only ones who have demonstrated an interest in “selectively” targeting “individuals simply because of their political beliefs or what they say” are Democrats like Slotkin and, of course, Obama himself.

It was the Obama administration that notoriously launched the Russian collusion delusion hoax and conspiracy theory that congressional Democrats then used for years to impede the first Trump administration.

It was later the Biden administration, which some rightly called the second Obama administration, that waged lawfare campaigns against Donald Trump and his associates.

The one good thing about Democrats like Slotkin is that, unlike Obama, at least they’re open and honest in their machinations.

Indeed, legal scholar Jonathan Turley noted that Slotkin had “said the quiet part out loud” in her UChicago remarks.

Do you believe Elissa Slotkin's comments represent a threat to young conservatives who might want to work in politics?

Yes. Her only mistake was thinking that Republicans have any intention of putting up with her fascism.

“Sadly for her, we will never be intimidated by her Bolshevik-style tactics,” Michael Bicksel, a University of Chicago student, wrote on X in response to Slotkin’s disgusting speech.

You nailed it, kid.

We will indeed never succumb to the Bolsheviks on the left like Obama and Slotkin.

So threaten us all you want, lady. Your threats didn’t stop us before — and they won’t stop us now!

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

V. Saxena
V. Saxena is a seasoned conservative news writer and commentator with a decade of experience in the industry. When not at work, he can be found working out or tending to his popular bird feeder.




Elon Musk Announces Plan to Distribute a Financial Gift to 'Every Kid in America'
Watch: JD Vance Sneaks in Potentially Game-Changing 2028 Announcement in CBS Interview - Will He Even Be Around?
Watch: Totalitarian Dem. Slotkin Wants Trump Prosecution to Teach Would-Be GOP Kids What Happens If They Resist the Left
Bombshell Video Catches Reported Insiders Admitting Somalis Are Paying For, Harvesting Omar Votes
Watch: Stunt Chopper at Navy SEAL Fundraiser Thrills Guests With Small Explosions and Red, White and Blue Smoke Show
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , , ,

Conversation