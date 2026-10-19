Watch: Totalitarian Dem. Slotkin Wants Trump Prosecution to Teach Would-Be GOP Kids What Happens If They Resist the Left

Behind the facade of every supposedly “loving” and “tolerant” liberal Democrat is a stone-cold authoritarian fascist and tinpot dictator — and Democratic Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin is no different.

Speaking at a University of Chicago event on Oct. 13, the former Obama administration goon revealed what she has in mind for “young people coming out of school” who happen to be Republican.

“I want young people coming out of school to say, should I go work for the Trump administration?” she said. “Like, that sounds fun. I might get an opportunity.”

“I want them to be like, Lord, that might be buying myself a ton of problems that I don’t want, and so let me avoid participating in that,” she continued. “I want that deterrence message sent.”

ON UCHICAGO CAMPUS: U.S. Senator from Michigan Elissa Slotkin hopes planned political prosecutions of republican leaders will scare young conservatives from getting involved in politics. @ElissaSlotkin https://t.co/p7NBJpDcQW — The Chicago Thinker (@ThinkerChicago) October 17, 2026

Deterrence, huh? Yeah, what she called deterrence was what normal, righteous, decent people call bullying, intimidation, and maybe even fascism.

Let’s be real here. What she was openly and eagerly talking about was the blatant political persecution of her political opponents, which is something Democrats constantly and disingenuously accuse Republicans of doing.

In fact, Democrats have been screeching about exactly this ever since Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s home was raided earlier this month.

Never mind all the evidence against Omar. Never mind that, according to The New York Times, even the Biden administration investigated her. And never mind that the judge who signed off on the raid is a total liberal.

“It is a basic principle of American democracy that the government can’t selectively target individuals simply because of their political beliefs or what they say,” former President Barack Obama blathered on social media this Sunday.

“But that’s exactly what the Trump Administration is doing to Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota,” he had the nerve and gall to add.

It is a basic principle of American democracy that the government can’t selectively target individuals simply because of their political beliefs or what they say. But that’s exactly what the Trump Administration is doing to Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 18, 2026

The arrogance of this man…

No, actually, the Trump administration is just holding Omar accountable. The only ones who have demonstrated an interest in “selectively” targeting “individuals simply because of their political beliefs or what they say” are Democrats like Slotkin and, of course, Obama himself.

It was the Obama administration that notoriously launched the Russian collusion delusion hoax and conspiracy theory that congressional Democrats then used for years to impede the first Trump administration.

It was later the Biden administration, which some rightly called the second Obama administration, that waged lawfare campaigns against Donald Trump and his associates.

@BarackObama “the government can’t selectively target individuals simply because of their political beliefs or what they say” https://t.co/qUdrSiPcET — Kangmin Lee | 이강민 (@kangminlee) October 18, 2026

The one good thing about Democrats like Slotkin is that, unlike Obama, at least they’re open and honest in their machinations.

Indeed, legal scholar Jonathan Turley noted that Slotkin had “said the quiet part out loud” in her UChicago remarks.

Do you believe Elissa Slotkin's comments represent a threat to young conservatives who might want to work in politics? Yes, it's intimidation No, it's just rhetoric Not sure Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, it's intimidation 98% (47 votes) No, it's just rhetoric 2% (1 vote) Not sure 0% (0 votes)

Yes. Her only mistake was thinking that Republicans have any intention of putting up with her fascism.

“Sadly for her, we will never be intimidated by her Bolshevik-style tactics,” Michael Bicksel, a University of Chicago student, wrote on X in response to Slotkin’s disgusting speech.

Sen. Slotkin, a self-avowed “defender of democracy,” told me and other conservative students that we should live in fear of political persecution if we dare serve our country in the Trump administration. Sadly for her, we will never be intimidated by her Bolshevik-style tactics. — Michael Bicksel (@MichaelBicksel) October 18, 2026

You nailed it, kid.

We will indeed never succumb to the Bolsheviks on the left like Obama and Slotkin.

So threaten us all you want, lady. Your threats didn’t stop us before — and they won’t stop us now!

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