Watch: Tough Talking Portland Punk Reduced to Literal Quivering Mass After Losing His Mask, Accomplices, and Freedom

A Portland protester was reduced to a shaking fearful mess after being taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement this week.

On Wednesday, as antifa — or at least antifa-style protesters — sought to harass ICE and keep them from doing their jobs, one man, reportedly identified as Joseph Sanchez, allegedly vandalized an ICE facility by throwing red paint on its driveway.

Multiple clips of the man have since circulated on the social media platform X, showing his interactions with officers before his arrest and noting the massive shift in his behavior afterwards.

One still shot showed Sanchez making a crude hand gesture with red paint on his face. The same post included a clip of him being taken away in handcuffs.

NEW: Federal agents at the ICE building in Portland just arrested a man they said they had a BOLO out on after Feds say he dumped red paint on the federal building property last night. Feds have pics of him afterwards. He is now visibly trembling in the intake area w/ agents. pic.twitter.com/GgOk3S2CeS — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 2, 2025

Another post includes a TikTok where he hurled profanity at federal officers from his Uber.

🚨𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦: Portland, OR (October 1st) — Oh, how the worm turns.@FPSDHS made a targeted arrest and just cuffed up a fellow vagrant from the streets of LA—Trantifa foot soldier 𝗝𝗼𝘀𝗲𝗽𝗵 𝗦𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗵𝗲𝘇, now prancing as 𝘌𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘦. Last night, he sloshed red… pic.twitter.com/FyI7w3hdJs — Rhein Amacher (@RheinDAmacher) October 2, 2025

A third clip reportedly showed Sanchez talking to more federal officials, while pushing his way along the street, again using constant stream of profanity and plenty of false bravado.

Last night this guy was telling federal officials “don’t f*cking touch me bitch, I’ll f*cking take you out” Tonight, he got arrested by those same officials and is currently inside of the Portland ICE facility shaking like a leaf: https://t.co/s4mCPFrVrq pic.twitter.com/t8Gx6Iz4PQ — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) October 2, 2025

Sanchez appeared incredibly confident and dismissive of federal officials — to say the least — in those moments surrounded by fellow screeching protesters, only to cower like a child when in custody.

It cannot be said enough, antifa, protesters who attempt to emulate the terrorist organization, and the left in general have the reasoning and impulse control of toddlers.

They make decisions in the moment without considering the consequences, then are genuinely shocked when those consequences arrive.

In the pictures and footage of Sanchez in custody, he has been reduced from a tough-talking street thug to a shaking mess of a child who looks like he was called into the principal’s office.

These people behave boldly when surrounded by their own, but when you isolate them, they are weak.

In Fox News’ Bill Melugin’s post, a clip was included of Sanchez, hands shaking, telling officers, he was just a social media influencer.

What happened to being a revolutionary?

What happened to stopping fascism?

The impulsive pack animal does not thrive in isolation.

The footage is absolutely humiliating when noting the contrast in his behavior and should wake more antifa or would-be antifa thugs up. This is not a game.

You are obstructing law enforcement and making this country less safe. And there will be consequences.

