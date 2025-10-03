Share
Watch: Tough Talking Portland Punk Reduced to Literal Quivering Mass After Losing His Mask, Accomplices, and Freedom

 By Samuel Short and    October 3, 2025 at 6:37am
A Portland protester was reduced to a shaking fearful mess after being taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement this week.

On Wednesday, as antifa — or at least antifa-style protesters — sought to harass ICE and keep them from doing their jobs, one man, reportedly identified as Joseph Sanchez, allegedly vandalized an ICE facility by throwing red paint on its driveway.

Multiple clips of the man have since circulated on the social media platform X, showing his interactions with officers before his arrest and noting the massive shift in his behavior afterwards.

One still shot showed Sanchez making a crude hand gesture with red paint on his face. The same post included a clip of him being taken away in handcuffs.

WARNING: All the posts and videos in this article contain vulgar language that some readers may find offensive.

Another post includes a TikTok where he hurled profanity at federal officers from his Uber.

Should all crimes related to protests and riots like these be automatically elevated to felonies with mandatory multi-year sentences?

A third clip reportedly showed Sanchez talking to more federal officials, while pushing his way along the street, again using constant stream of profanity and plenty of false bravado.

Sanchez appeared incredibly confident and dismissive of federal officials — to say the least — in those moments surrounded by fellow screeching protesters, only to cower like a child when in custody.

Related:
Heartless: Dem Gov Refusing to Sign Iryna's Law That Cracks Down on Repeat Criminals, Protects Women Like Iryna Zarutska

It cannot be said enough, antifa, protesters who attempt to emulate the terrorist organization, and the left in general have the reasoning and impulse control of toddlers.

They make decisions in the moment without considering the consequences, then are genuinely shocked when those consequences arrive.

In the pictures and footage of Sanchez in custody, he has been reduced from a tough-talking street thug to a shaking mess of a child who looks like he was called into the principal’s office.

These people behave boldly when surrounded by their own, but when you isolate them, they are weak.

In Fox News’ Bill Melugin’s post, a clip was included of Sanchez, hands shaking, telling officers, he was just a social media influencer.

What happened to being a revolutionary?

What happened to stopping fascism?

The impulsive pack animal does not thrive in isolation.

The footage is absolutely humiliating when noting the contrast in his behavior and should wake more antifa or would-be antifa thugs up. This is not a game.

You are obstructing law enforcement and making this country less safe. And there will be consequences.

