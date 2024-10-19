Watch: Transgender NCAA Volleyball Player Sends Opponent to the Floor with Vicious Shot to the Head

If you want to see what it looks like for a man to compete against women at the collegiate level, well, here’s your chance.

Blaire Fleming of San Jose State University is the reason why five teams in the Mountain West Conference refuse to play against the Spartans women’s volleyball team: Because he, by very nature of his gender of birth, should not be on it.

Earlier in the fall, the first two schools bowed out without saying why, according to the U.K. Daily Mail. After a third incidence in which the University of Wyoming said it was pulling out, the media began noticing a report from earlier this spring regarding Fleming, a 6’1″ star on the Spartans team and allegations he was born as a man.

Furthermore, his former roomate, co-captain Brooke Slusser, had joined a lawsuit against the NCAA regarding men playing on women’s teams.

“Brooke estimates that Fleming’s spikes were traveling upward of 80 mph, which was faster than she had ever seen a woman hit a volleyball,” Slusser said in her complaint.

“The girls were doing everything they could to dodge Fleming’s spikes but still could not fully protect themselves.”

That’s easy to swallow in the abstract, but what does that look like on the volleyball court?

Something like this, as demonstrated against one of the teams that hasn’t preemptively thrown in the towel vs. SJSU:

🚨🚨SJSU’s male player, Blaire Fleming blasts a strike knocking another female opponent to the ground in tonight’s match up with Univ of New Mexico. Sorry to the women of @UNMLoboVB who were overpowered by a male-led team, nothing about tonight’s game was fair or safe. @NCAA… pic.twitter.com/seKmx7TXMa — Beth Bourne (@bourne_beth2345) October 18, 2024

That came during a 3 sets to 1 victory against the New Mexico Lobos during a Thursday matchup, according to Fox News.

“The ball appeared to either go off of the Lobos player’s face or chest. The momentum took her backwards, and she fell to the ground. The point went to the Spartans,” Fox News reported.

The player appeared to be all right; this was one of 18 kills for Fleming in the match, which was unsurprisingly tops for the Spartans.

SJSU, which started off the season undefeated, is now 10-3 and 5-3 against the Mountain West.

Another play from the game emphasizes the advantage that Fleming has in leap capacity vs. biologically female players:

Blaire Fleming, the male player on @SanJoseStateVB, cleary shows the advantage that comes with being XY. He is dominating the match with his vertical jump and powerful spikes. Why is the men’s volleyball net at 8-0″ versus 7-4″ for women @ncaa?? pic.twitter.com/PAwXrgyCTw — Beth Bourne (@bourne_beth2345) October 18, 2024

Nor, indeed, is this the first time that one of Fleming’s hard deliveries has gone viral because of just how brutal it looks.

Earlier in the month, a San Diego State Aztecs women’s volleyball player got hit in the face by a ball Fleming hit.

SJSU’s male player, Blaire Fleming blasts another strike to the face of a female opponent in tonight’s match up with @AztecVB pic.twitter.com/hbw9iC6SxH — ICONS (@icons_women) October 11, 2024

Both of those players, it’s worth noting, were all right. That can’t be guaranteed, however, particularly given reports of women’s volleyball players who have been hurt by balls hit by male players, including one high school player that was reportedly done for the season last year after suffering a concussion and neck injuries after a spike by a transgender player.

This isn’t just a matter of fairness, mind you. It’s a matter of safety. But you know who Mountain West Conference Commissioner Gloria Nevarez feels sorry for? The players — all of them — because you’re paying attention to this.

“It breaks my heart because they’re human beings, young people, student-athletes on both sides of this issue that are getting a lot of national negative attention,” she said. “It just doesn’t feel right to me.”

This isn’t a both-sides issue, of course. On one side, you have fairness and safety, on the other side, blind obedience to wokeness. But, of course, she has to pretend it is. So do other college administrators, up until the point the NCAA or federal government steps in and does something.

Until someone steps up and is willing to tell the obvious truth that men are men and women are women, this is what will continue to happen — and it will only get worse from here.

