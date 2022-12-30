Watch: Travelers Told Their Flight Is Canceled, Then Find Out They Could Be Arrested

In a TikTok video now gone viral, a group of travelers were told to vacate a secure portion of the airport after Southwest Airlines cancelled their flights and left them waiting for help on what to do next.

If they didn’t, they were told they could be arrested.

Amani Robinson at the Nashville International airport documented the bizarre exchange that took place while she and her mother, Shelby Morrison, were trying to make their flight to Cleveland, Ohio.

“I thought that it would be best to start recording ’cause I wasn’t sure what was going to happen,” Robinson said according to WKRN.

“Me and my family were trying to go to Ohio and we were threatened and followed by this police officer,, lmk if y’all want a part 2,” the TikTok’s caption reads.

“You and her need to leave or you’ll be arrested for trespassing,” the officer in the video tells Robinson.

“You said you’re going to arrest people for trespassing, for being at a ticket counter for a flight?” she asked later on.

“Yes, if you don’t have a valid ticket, and you’re on the secure side and refuse to leave, you will be arrested,” was the response.

Ouch.

He pointed out that if someone’s ticket is canceled, they no longer have a ticket and therefore must leave the secure area.

Morrison and Robinson say that this is false, or at least was at the time, because they didn’t discover that their flight was officially canceled until 4 a.m.

“All the information from Southwest was contrary to what he stated in our first encounter with him,” Morrison said according to WKRN.

The Nashville International Airport is aware of the incident.

“The Department of Public Safety at Nashville International Airport® works to ensure the safety of all passengers throughout the airport,” the airport said in a statement according to WKRN.

“Unfortunately, the recent winter weather disruptions have brought operational challenges to airlines and airports across the country leading to flight delays and cancellations. With the high number of flights impacted at BNA on Sunday evening, travelers were asked to visit the pre-security ticketing counters for help to rebook flights.

“Southwest Airlines personnel contacted the Airport Communications Center asking that a police officer be dispatched to C-concourse, Gate C-7/9, to escort passengers to the pre-security ticketing counters. We understand and appreciate the frustrations travelers may have, and we are working to provide the best passenger experience for all.”

Southwest has been broadly harangued for its delays, cancellations, and communication issues. It even prompted a response from the United States Department of Transportation.

USDOT is concerned by Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays & reports of lack of prompt customer service. The Department will examine whether cancellations were controllable and if Southwest is complying with its customer service plan. — TransportationGov (@USDOT) December 27, 2022

“USDOT is concerned by Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays & reports of lack of prompt customer service,” it said. “The Department will examine whether cancellations were controllable and if Southwest is complying with its customer service plan.”

We will have to see what the Department of Transportation says about this conduct, if anything, down the line.

