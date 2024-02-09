On a Thursday filled with gargantuan news items, one easily might have overlooked the ongoing inanity of Super Bowl week. Beleaguered players enduring asinine questions from media members who have no apparent interest in the game itself amounts to an annual spectacle that for some reason the NFL continues to promote.

At times, however, players also supply their share of foolishness.

Such was the case on Thursday when Amy Kaufman of the Los Angeles Times asked Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Pfizer spokesman Travis Kelce why he thought the public took such an interest in his relationship with pop music megastar Taylor Swift.

“I think the values that we stand for and just, you know, who we are as people,” Kelce replied.

We sent @AmyKinLA to the #SuperBowl (along with her esteemed colleagues in The Times’ sports department) to cover the Taylor Effect. Here’s Kelce on the frenzy around #Traylor (or #Tayvis, take your pick). Read her daily dispatches from Las Vegas: https://t.co/6UBgnVRyQe pic.twitter.com/ztgyVkvkHP — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) February 8, 2024

The full exchange highlighted how ridiculous the entire Kelce-Swift storyline has become.

First, Kaufman introduced her question by explaining to Kelce that the Times had sent her to Las Vegas, the site of Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII between the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, “just to cover you and Taylor.”

Then, Kaufman noted that “some people have likened you to the American royals ’cause you’re a football player and she’s a pop star.” What that combination had to do with royalty Kaufman did not say.

Are you rooting against the Chiefs? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 61% (173 Votes) No: 39% (110 Votes)

At that point, Kelce delivered his “values” and “who we are as people” answer. But he did not stop there.

“We love to shine light on others, shine light around the people that help and support us,” he said. “And on top of that we just, I feel like we both have a, just a love for life.”

Later, a different female reporter sang lyrics to Swift’s “Karma” and asked Kelce to complete them. One almost felt sorry for the confused-looking tight end.

“What’s the second question?” he asked, smiling as if to ease the moment’s awkwardness.

Why does @Chiefs TE Travis Kelce think the public is so captivated by his relationship with Taylor Swift? He explains in his own words. But does he sing about it? 🎶🎤 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/sr29Nq70im — KSHB 41 News (@KSHB41) February 8, 2024

On social media, users mocked Kelce’s “values” remark by reminding him that he shills for the world’s largest pharmaceutical company.

“This response was brought to you by Pfizer,” one user wrote in a jocular reference to Pfizer’s ubiquitous news sponsorship.

Indeed, many X users focused on Kelce’s Pfizer endorsements and thus his laughable assertion of “values.”

“Selling out is being branded as a value now?” one user posted.

Selling out is being branded as a value now? Damn, that’s like selling out squared. — GoFYourself (@Mongo7985) February 8, 2024

Another asked if Kelce meant “Communist values?”

Communist values? — basedhead (@based__head) February 8, 2024

The “values” comment generated laughter from some users.

Ahahahahhaha. THE VALUES. LMAO good one. — austin frisch (@realaustinzone) February 8, 2024

While it’s unsurprising that social media users blasted Kelce for the “values” comment and his role as Pfizer spokesman, they might as easily have taken issue with his “love to shine light on others” comment.

After all, whatever one might think of Kelce and Swift as entertainers or even as a couple (though the latter seems like no one’s business), surely the idea that the highly visible football player and his ultra-famous pop star girlfriend regularly bring attention to others rather than themselves must strike any honest observer as ludicrous.

In short, an outsider might perceive any number of qualities in Kelce and Swift. But a humble aversion to the spotlight is not among them.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.