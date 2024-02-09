Share
Watch: Travis Kelce Gives Delusional Answer for Why People Pay Attention to Relationship with Taylor Swift

 By Michael Schwarz  February 9, 2024 at 10:19am
On a Thursday filled with gargantuan news items, one easily might have overlooked the ongoing inanity of Super Bowl week. Beleaguered players enduring asinine questions from media members who have no apparent interest in the game itself amounts to an annual spectacle that for some reason the NFL continues to promote.

At times, however, players also supply their share of foolishness.

Such was the case on Thursday when Amy Kaufman of the Los Angeles Times asked Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Pfizer spokesman Travis Kelce why he thought the public took such an interest in his relationship with pop music megastar Taylor Swift.

“I think the values that we stand for and just, you know, who we are as people,” Kelce replied.

Watch: Toby Keith Ended His Final Concert with an Ode to America and a Warning to 'Never Apologize for Being Patriotic'

The full exchange highlighted how ridiculous the entire Kelce-Swift storyline has become.

First, Kaufman introduced her question by explaining to Kelce that the Times had sent her to Las Vegas, the site of Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII between the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, “just to cover you and Taylor.”

Then, Kaufman noted that “some people have likened you to the American royals ’cause you’re a football player and she’s a pop star.” What that combination had to do with royalty Kaufman did not say.

Are you rooting against the Chiefs?

At that point, Kelce delivered his “values” and “who we are as people” answer. But he did not stop there.

“We love to shine light on others, shine light around the people that help and support us,” he said. “And on top of that we just, I feel like we both have a, just a love for life.”

Later, a different female reporter sang lyrics to Swift’s “Karma” and asked Kelce to complete them. One almost felt sorry for the confused-looking tight end.

“What’s the second question?” he asked, smiling as if to ease the moment’s awkwardness.

Is Travis Kelce Really Going to Propose at the Super Bowl? His Answer Is What Most NFL Fans Want to Hear

On social media, users mocked Kelce’s “values” remark by reminding him that he shills for the world’s largest pharmaceutical company.

“This response was brought to you by Pfizer,” one user wrote in a jocular reference to Pfizer’s ubiquitous news sponsorship.

Indeed, many X users focused on Kelce’s Pfizer endorsements and thus his laughable assertion of “values.”

“Selling out is being branded as a value now?” one user posted.

Another asked if Kelce meant “Communist values?”

The “values” comment generated laughter from some users.

While it’s unsurprising that social media users blasted Kelce for the “values” comment and his role as Pfizer spokesman, they might as easily have taken issue with his “love to shine light on others” comment.

After all, whatever one might think of Kelce and Swift as entertainers or even as a couple (though the latter seems like no one’s business), surely the idea that the highly visible football player and his ultra-famous pop star girlfriend regularly bring attention to others rather than themselves must strike any honest observer as ludicrous.

In short, an outsider might perceive any number of qualities in Kelce and Swift. But a humble aversion to the spotlight is not among them.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
