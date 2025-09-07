Watch: Travis Kelce Takes Massive Slap to the Face Mid-Game

It was the slap heard ‘round the Swifitie world.

During Friday night’s NFL game played in Brazil, Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Teair Tart swatted Tayor Swift’s fiancé, sometimes known as tight end Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chargers defeated the Chiefs 27-21 in a game in which Kelce caught his first touchdown pass of the year.

As noted by People, Kelce was blocking Tart during a two-yard run by Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt. The two did not stop when the whistle blew.

Travis Kelce really got open-palm slapped Swifties, do your job 🙂‍↕️ (🎥: @NFL) pic.twitter.com/bzDJw5p8F8 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 6, 2025

Video of the incident showed Kelce shoving Tart.

Tart then swung a massive right paw that connected with Kelce’s helmet. Kelce then postured for the officials, who threw a penalty flag.

Tart later took to Instagram to post a “Chappelle’s Show” in which Rick James slapped Charlie Murphy, according to the New York Post.

Tart was not ejected.

“According to (NFL officiating rules analyst) Walt Anderson, they said because it was an open-hand contact to the head, that was not disqualifying action,” former referee Terry McAulay said on a broadcast of the game.

“On this one, they felt it was just an open hand blow to the head, not a closed fist, not a punch, and they did not disqualify in this case,” he said.

PageSix noted some of the Swiftie vitriol that washed up on Tart’s Instagram page.

“This is my one and only warning before I go after your entire bloodline including through a Ouija board. NEVER TOUCH TRAVIS KELCE LIKE THAT AGAIN,” one fan vented.

Another quoted from the lyrics of Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do,” writing, “I don’t like your little games.”

Swift did not make the trip to see the Chiefs play.

The incident was Kelce’s second collision of the night. The first came when he banged into Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy. Worthy was hurt and had to leave the game.

Went to Teair Tart’s Instagram comments after he slapped Travis Kelce The Swifties are literally a cult. pic.twitter.com/cpEY5vMk2E — Harrison ⚡🎮 🍢 (@SinemRawr) September 6, 2025

Because being the fiance of a pop icon means such things are an essential part of football, People wanted the world to know that when Kelce arrived for the game, he had on a suit worth about $900 while carrying a duffel bag worth $6,000.

