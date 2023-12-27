Share
Watch: Travis Kelce Throws Tantrum, Launches Helmet as Chiefs Suffer Humiliating Loss

 By Ben Kew  December 26, 2023 at 5:21pm
The blossoming love life of NFL star Travis Kelce is not necessarily translating to performance on the field.

The 34-year-old tight end, who has become a subject of international media interest amid his relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift, was caught throwing his helmet at the ground as his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, were defeated at home by the Las Vegas Raiders.

His tantrum comes as the Chiefs lost for the fifth time in eight games, with the star also only scoring one touchdown during this time period.

However, Travis Kelce was far from the only player to show his frustration at the team’s recent run of poor form.

During the game’s second quarter, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was seen giving his offense a furious talking to as his team continued to flounder.

Would you call this behavior “unsportsmanlike conduct”?

Vanity Fair reported that many fans are blaming Kelce’s relationship with Swift for the team’s declining fortunes, arguing that her presence at the games has become a distraction for him and the team as a whole.

Last week, fans across the stadium booed the singer as she watched her boyfriend play against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Many conservatives have celebrated Kelce’s decline in form following his decision to promote companies such as the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and the beer Bud Light, which was subject to a boycott after it partnered with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.

Swift, meanwhile, has styled herself as a prominent advocate for left-wing causes. Last month, Breitbart reported that Swift was promoting the left-wing voter registration organization Vote.org.

She has also repeatedly spoken of her opposition to Donald Trump, accusing the former president of “stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism” throughout his time in office.

Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a conservative journalist and commentator. Originally from the United Kingdom, he studied politics and modern languages at the University of Bristol. He started his career at Breitbart London aged 20, before moving to the U.S. to cover Congress and eventually becoming the outlet’s Latin America correspondent until the end of 2020. Since then he has worked in editorial roles at RedState and Human Events. He has also written for The Spectator, Spiked, The Epoch Times, The Critic and PanAm Post.
Conversation