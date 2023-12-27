Watch: Travis Kelce Throws Tantrum, Launches Helmet as Chiefs Suffer Humiliating Loss

The blossoming love life of NFL star Travis Kelce is not necessarily translating to performance on the field.

The 34-year-old tight end, who has become a subject of international media interest amid his relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift, was caught throwing his helmet at the ground as his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, were defeated at home by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Travis Kelce’s priority list: 1. Swift

2. Pfizer

3. Bud Light

4. Podcast

5. Catching passes Chiefs are now 3-5 in their last 8-games and he has 1 Touchdown. Get woke, go broke. Never fails. pic.twitter.com/0UxjxP517T — Nick Kayal (@NickKayal) December 25, 2023

His tantrum comes as the Chiefs lost for the fifth time in eight games, with the star also only scoring one touchdown during this time period.

However, Travis Kelce was far from the only player to show his frustration at the team’s recent run of poor form.

During the game’s second quarter, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was seen giving his offense a furious talking to as his team continued to flounder.

Mahomes is giving his line the BUSINESS pic.twitter.com/l1Jg731yn6 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 25, 2023

Would you call this behavior “unsportsmanlike conduct”? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 93% (54 Votes) No: 7% (4 Votes)

Vanity Fair reported that many fans are blaming Kelce’s relationship with Swift for the team’s declining fortunes, arguing that her presence at the games has become a distraction for him and the team as a whole.

Last week, fans across the stadium booed the singer as she watched her boyfriend play against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Massive boo’s from Gillette as Taylor swift comes on the jumbo, America is waking up pic.twitter.com/rfgMUllpHL — Mexican Mindset (@DonnieMexico17) December 17, 2023

Many conservatives have celebrated Kelce’s decline in form following his decision to promote companies such as the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and the beer Bud Light, which was subject to a boycott after it partnered with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.

Swift, meanwhile, has styled herself as a prominent advocate for left-wing causes. Last month, Breitbart reported that Swift was promoting the left-wing voter registration organization Vote.org.

She has also repeatedly spoken of her opposition to Donald Trump, accusing the former president of “stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism” throughout his time in office.

A Note from Our Founder: Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful members have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to become a member, let me be honest: We need your help today. I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country. Join right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by becoming a member today. Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.