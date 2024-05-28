Note to the universe: When Kylie Kelce says no, it means totally, absolutely and completely, NO!

This was illustrated by a video from the weekend that showed her confronting a fan after giving the fan a message she did not want to hear.

The X account Crossing Broad, which follows Philadelphia’s sports scene, posted a video of the encounter on X.

The fan loses it, screaming at Kylie Kelce, “You will never be allowed in this town again.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.

Imagine telling Kylie Kelce you’ll never be allowed in this town again because she won’t take a picture with you… (IG/wttwpodcast) pic.twitter.com/g3egG1k9D6 — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) May 28, 2024

The U.K.’s Daily Mail said the somewhat hard-to-hear audio in the video began with the woman telling Kylie Kelce, “I don’t give a f***who you are, you’ll never be allowed in this town again.”

Do you like the Kelce family? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 40% (63 Votes) No: 60% (94 Votes)

“I can smell the alcohol on your breath. You’re embarrassing yourself,” Kylie Kelce replied, the Mail said.

Kylie Kelce is the wife of former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, which makes her the sister-in-law of Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Writing on X, Hugh Dillon sought to supply some details.

“Someone demanded a photo and Kylie politely said we are on a date,” he posted on X.

“The women wouldn’t take no for an answer, started screaming at Kylie and you know what Kylie can give it right back and she did. Kylie and Jason walked right into the restaurant and enjoyed their night,” he posted.

The best part of the video is Jason is just standing back and letting Kiley do what she does best which is shut this woman down. So much credit to Kiley, who just said her say and walked into the restaurant.. — PhillyChitChat (@HughE_Dillon) May 27, 2024

“The best part of the video is Jason is just standing back and letting [Kylie] do what she does best which is shut this woman down. So much credit to [Kylie], who just said her say and walked into the restaurant,” he posted on X.

In another post, he said the video showed the woman “having a melt down in front of your kids demanding a photo with a ‘celebrity.’”

“Since the video started in the middle, I just wanted to attach the backstory. Otherwise it might not have been known, and the video would look bad for both women,” he posted.

“Whoa do not mess with Kylie Kelce. I know the video is going to hit the airways soon. Kylie and Jason Kelce do not owe you anything. Let them live their lives,” he continued.

“They were very accommodating to people on beach over the weekend but if they are on a date night, do not bother them,” he posted.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.