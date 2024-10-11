The two-time defending Super Bowl champions of the Kansas City Chiefs have earned the spotlight in recent years.

Now, for better or worse, Chiefs players and those closest to them have used that spotlight for political advocacy.

Thursday on Fox News’s “The Ingraham Angle” with host Laura Ingraham, Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker provided more of the “better” political advocacy when he endorsed former President Donald Trump.

On the “worse” side, of course, pop music megastar Taylor Swift has thrown her support behind Vice President Kamala Harris.

Likewise, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Swift’s boyfriend and a Pfizer spokesman, seems like a reliable shill for the establishment.

Meanwhile, on the “better” side, Swift’s erstwhile friend Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, incurred the wrath of deranged liberals in August when she had the audacity to express support for Trump on social media. Despite a possible chilling effect on her friendship with Swift, Brittany did not back down. The former president even thanked the quarterback’s wife for her support, thereby further triggering all the world’s worst people.

Butker’s support for Trump, therefore, added another layer to the Chiefs-centered political drama.

The 29-year-old kicker, who led the NFL in total points scored during the 2019 season and holds the all-time record with nine career field goals made in Super Bowls, caused a controversy of his own in May when he delivered a commencement speech to his fellow Catholics at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas.

“I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say that her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother. I’m on this stage, and able to be the man I am, because I have a wife who leans into her vocation,” Butker said as part of a lengthier paean to the virtues of traditional marriage and motherhood.

As one would expect, liberals went absolutely bonkers.

Thus, Ingraham opened Thursday’s segment with a 36-second clip of Butker’s commencement speech.

Moments later, the host introduced the Chiefs kicker, who explained that he spent part of his team’s current bye week campaigning for Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri. Hawley also appeared for the interview with Ingraham.

Butker described his purpose in campaigning for Hawley, which included “talking about traditional values that we believe will make this country great again.”

Speaking of making the country great again, the kicker also gave a presidential endorsement.

“Well I’m supporting the president that’s gonna be the most pro-life president,” Butker said.

The video feed then froze for a few seconds. When it returned, the kicker explained that he would “prioritize” fighting for unborn children.

Ingraham then reminded Butker that Trump’s Supreme Court appointments made possible the overturning of Roe v. Wade. With that in mind, she asked if his endorsement came with any “equivocation.”

“Right,” the kicker replied. “I think you have to vote for whoever’s going to be the most pro-life, and we have to be prayerful men that put God first, and I think that’s what’s gonna be best for our country.”

Readers may watch the entire interview in the YouTube clip below. Butker’s pro-Trump comments began around the 4:40 mark.

To say that Trump delivered the greatest victory in the history of the pro-life movement would hardly do it justice. Had former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton prevailed in the 2016 election, abortion would remain the law of the land.

Now, Christian conservatives have work to do in changing the hearts and minds of their deluded fellow citizens.

In the meantime, the demands of gratitude and justice — not to mention the need to save the country from wokeness and a diabolical deep state — dictate that honest Christians must follow Butker’s lead and help return Trump to the White House.

