Watch: Trump Addresses Nigeria Directly, Promises It Will Be 'Fast, Vicious, and Sweet' When US Rains Down Hellfire to Stop Slaughter of Christians

President Donald Trump warned the Nigerian government that the United States will flatten the third-world African nation like a pancake if it continues to allow Christians to be massacred en masse.

Trump issued the threat Thursday in a Truth Social video, in which he also warned the impoverished country that the U.S. will cut off all financial aid unless the government does something to protect Christians who are being brutally murdered by Islamic terrorists.

“If the Nigerian government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria,” the president warned.

“We’re gonna do things to Nigeria that Nigeria is not gonna be happy about — and may very well go into that now-disgraced country, guns-a-blazing — to completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists who are committing these horrible, horrible atrocities.”

“I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action,” the commander-in-chief of the U.S. Armed Forces said.

“If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our cherished Christians! … Leave them alone!”

Trump capped off his message by declaring: “Warning: The Nigerian government better move fast before it’s too late!”

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas has been among the Republican lawmakers demanding that Nigeria do something to end the persecution of Christians in the nation, which is evenly split between two major religions: Islam and Christianity.

“Since 2009, over 50,000 Christians in Nigeria have been massacred, and over 18,000 churches and 2,000 Christian schools have been destroyed,” Cruz wrote on X last month.

Despite the establishment media’s deafening silence, Christian persecution in Nigeria has been a long-festering issue.

“The situation for Christians in Nigeria has reached an alarming level,” Fox News reported.

“Entire villages have been burned to the ground, worshipers killed during Sunday services, and thousands displaced by Islamist groups sweeping through the country’s northern and central regions.

Mark Walker, Trump’s ambassador-designate for International Religious Freedom, told Fox News that “4,000 to 8,000 Christians” are killed annually in the West African nation.

“This has been going on for years — from ISWAP [Islamic State – West Africa Province] to Islamist Fulani ethnic militias — and the Nigerian government has to be much more proactive,” Walker said.

“This isn’t about appropriations or politics — this is about human life,” he underscored. “We’re talking about boys and girls, about women being kidnapped and horrific things happening. All of us should raise our voices.”

Nigeria is among the legion of ungrateful, anti-American nations the United States showers with billions in foreign aid every year. This insanity must end.

As a reminder, Christianity is a foundational bedrock of Western civilization.

To persecute and attack Christians is to attack Western civilization, of which the United States is currently the leader.

This probably explains why so many anti-American political and cultural forces try to subvert Christianity and kill its prominent figures, such as Charlie Kirk.

