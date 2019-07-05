Watch: Trump Addresses VP Pence’s Canceled AF2 Trip, but Answer Only Deepens Strange Mystery

President Donald on Friday deepened the strange mystery surrounding Vice President Mike Pence’s canceled trip to New Hampshire earlier this week.

On Tuesday morning, Pence, who was already aboard Air Force Two, was called back to the White House due to what a spokesperson for the vice president originally characterized as an “emergency.”

Organizers for the event Pence was set to attend later clarified the change in plans was due to a “diversion,” according to NBC Boston.

Pence press secretary Alyssa Farah eventually claimed Pence “never left Washington, DC.”

“There was no ’emergency callback.’ Something came up that required the VP to stay in DC. We’ll reschedule NH shortly,” she wrote on Twitter.

The @VP never left Washington, DC. There was no “emergency callback.” Something came up that required the VP to stay in DC. We’ll reschedule NH shortly. https://t.co/h270JCEUIG — Alyssa Farah (@VPPressSec) July 2, 2019

It’s easy to understand why people have been curious to know why Pence had to cancel his trip.

And Trump’s remarks Friday didn’t really alleviate the mystery.

President Trump on cancelled VP Pence NH trip: “You’ll know in about two weeks. It’s a very interesting problem that they had in New Hampshire that I can’t tell you about.” pic.twitter.com/eU4PytBAtn — The Hill (@thehill) July 5, 2019

Asked about the situation by a reporter on the South Lawn of the White House, Trump said: “You’ll know in about two weeks.”

Asked for an explanation of Vice President Mike Pence’s aborted trip to New Hampshire, President Trump tells reporters, “You’ll know in about two weeks.” — David Gura (@davidgura) July 5, 2019

“There was a very interesting problem that they had in New Hampshire that I can’t tell you about,” the president added.

Trump did note that the problem “had nothing to do with [the] White House.”

On the reasons for @VP Pence’s cancelled trip to NH, POTUS says “You’ll know in about two weeks. There was a very interesting problem that they had in New Hampshire. I can’t tell you about it. But it had nothing to do with White House.” — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 5, 2019

“There was a problem up there,” he said.

“I won’t go into what the problem was, but you’ll see in about a week or two.”

